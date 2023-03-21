UPW vs DC, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 20 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in the second match of the double-header on Tuesday, March 21. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but neither side will be keen to end the league stage on a losing note.

UP have recovered brilliantly since going down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), registering wins over Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GT) in their last two matches.

They pulled off a tough 179-run chase against Gujarat. Grace Harris and Tahlia McGrath once again stood up for the team and yet again it was Sophie Ecclestone who held her nerves at the end to take UPW past the finish line.

Delhi have a lot to play for in Tuesday’s match. The thumping win over Mumbai has pushed them to the top of the points table. Another triumph against UP Warriorz could see them finish as table-toppers and claim a spot directly in the final. They will be raring to go after their stupendous showing against MI.

Today's UPW vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

“We're going to have a bowl tonight. No real reason. We need another good performance tonight. Any team in this competition can win on any day.”

DC are going in with an unchanged playing XI. For UP, Grace Harris, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Devika Vaidya miss out. Soppadhandi Yashasri is making her debut.

UPW vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Today's UPW vs DC pitch report

The last two games at the Brabourne Stadium have produced high-scoring games, with scores of 188 and 178 being chased down. Team batting first will have to put up a significant total on the board.

Today's UPW vs DC match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

UPW vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, Nitin Pandit

TV umpire: Vrinda Rathi

Match Referee: Varsha Nagre

