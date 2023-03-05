UPW vs GG Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Giants (GG) could not have imagined a worse start to their 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign in their wildest dreams. Nothing has gone right for the side, who will be under serious pressure when they take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5.

The Giants have been criticized right from the WPL 2023 auction, when they recruited heavily from the Australian national team and the Railways domestic side. They were always going to be one of the candidates to finish at the bottom of the points table, and things have only gotten worse since then.

Deandra Dottin has been replaced by Kim Garth under highly controversial circumstances, with the West Indian disagreeing with the franchise's reasons behind her omission. Beth Mooney turned in a poor captaincy display against the Mumbai Indians (MI) before limping off the field with a knee injury. Understandably, GG were hammered by 143 runs and have a net run rate of -7.150.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, are one of the favorites to go all the way in the competition. Their decision to hand Alyssa Healy the reins was a rather dubious call, but they seem to have most bases covered.

UPW are the definite favorites for Match 3 of WPL 2023. Will they keep GG at the bottom of the table? Or can the Giants stage a comeback and show that they won't roll over easily?

WPL 2023, UPW vs GG: Warriorz look to pile on the Giants' misery

Gujarat Giants skipper Beth Mooney limped off the field in the opening game

The UP Warriorz's fortunes in WPL 2023 could be directly linked to those of skipper Alyssa Healy. The Aussie keeper-batter struggled for form towards the end of the Women's T20 World Cup but is a quality performer who can be backed to finish among the top run-getters in the competition.

Otherwise, UPW look like a formidable unit. Their overseas contingent features Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone and Shabnim Ismail apart from Healy, and one of them will have to miss out against GG.

In Kiran Navgire and Shweta Sehrawat, the Warriorz have two quality domestic batters who can win games for them single-handedly. In the bowling department, too, the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Anjali Sarvani add not only international experience but also all-phase prowess.

The Giants, meanwhile, need to sort out their playing XI. If Mooney isn't fit, Sophia Dunkley could enter the underperforming top order and Sushma Verma could don the gloves. Harleen Deol and Ashleigh Gardner, who bagged ducks in the opening WPL 2023 game, really need to step up.

GG appear to be carrying an extra bowler in their playing XI. Either Monica Patel or Mansi Joshi, who went wicketless against Mumbai, could drop out of the playing XI to facilitate Sushma's inclusion.

Nevertheless, the Giants will need something special to secure two points on Sunday. The UP Warriorz should be able to make a winning start to their campaign.

Prediction: UPW to win Match 3 of WPL 2023.

