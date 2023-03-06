The third match of WPL 2023 is in the history books now. UP Warriorz kicked off their WPL 2023 campaign with a thrilling win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat Giants opted to bat first after winning the toss. The Ahmedabad-based franchise put up a better batting performance than their match against the Mumbai Indians and posted 169 runs on the board. All-rounder Harleen Deol top-scored for the Gujarat Giants with 46.

Chasing 170 for their maiden win in WPL 2023, UP Warriorz collapsed to 105/7. At one stage, it looked like the Gujarat Giants would wrap up the contest, but the Lucknow-based franchise made an incredible comeback to win the game by three wickets.

Grace Harris stole the show with a 26-ball 59. She smashed seven fours and three sixes to guide the UP Warriorz home.

Multiple records were broken during the contest between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Warriorz in WPL 2023. Here's a list of three of those records.

#1 Gujarat Giants created a unique record in WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants have become the first team in Women's Premier League history to use two captains. The Ahmedabad-based franchise played under the captaincy of Beth Mooney in their first match, against the Mumbai Indians, two nights ago.

Mooney suffered an injury while batting against MI and retired hurt. She did not come back to bat and was subsequently ruled out of the match against the UP Warriorz.

Sneh Rana captained the Gujarat Giants in Mooney's absence. Thus, the Giants played two matches under the leadership of two different women in the space of 24 hours.

#2 Kim Garth broke Saika Ishaque's record in WPL 2023

Kim Garth was a last-minute addition to the Gujarat Giants squad, but the overseas star proved why she deserved a WPL contract by taking a five-wicket haul. Garth opened the bowling for the Giants and returned with figures of 5/36.

Her five victims were Alyssa Healy, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Prabhu Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, and Simran Shaikh. Courtesy of her five-wicket haul, Garth now owns the record for the best figures in a women's T20 match at the DY Patil Stadium.

MI's Saika Ishaque previously held the record for her spell of 4/11 in a match against the Gujarat Giants on March 4.

#3 Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone broke Thea Brookes and Paige Scholfield's record

The pair came in to bat at 65 to win in 24 balls, and wins it from there.

#WPL2023 #UPWvGG 70* stand between Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone is the highest 8th or lower wicket partnership in IPL/WPL.The pair came in to bat at 65 to win in 24 balls, and wins it from there. 70* stand between Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone is the highest 8th or lower wicket partnership in IPL/WPL.The pair came in to bat at 65 to win in 24 balls, and wins it from there.#WPL2023 #UPWvGG

Grace Harris and Sophie Ecclestone stitched up a match-winning partnership of 70 runs for the eighth wicket in the game against the Gujarat Giants. The UP Warriorz duo now own the record for the highest eighth-wicket partnership in women's T20 franchise cricket history.

Thea Brookes and Paige Scholfield were at the top of the list before. They had a 69-run partnership for Lightning against Thunder in a Women's Cricket Super League match of 2016. Harris and Ecclestone have replaced them at the number one position now.

