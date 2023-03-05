UPW vs GG, WPL 2023: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

UP Warriorz will kick off their WPL 2023 campaign against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday (March 5) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Giants played in the first game of the tournament in Navi Mumbai on Saturday (March 4) night against Mumbai Indians and suffered a massive defeat by 143 runs.

GG will be keen to forget their embarrassing performance against Mumbai Indians and get their campaign at WPL 2023 up and running. Their captain Beth Mooney is unlikely to play the game, though, after suffering an injury against MI.

Meanwhile, the Warriorz have some big names like Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath. Before the clash between UPW and GG begins, here are some stats you need to know about the pitch in Navi Mumbai.

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 65 - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Saika Ishaque (MI) vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Highest team score: 207/5 - Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Average first-innings score: 207

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

Gujarat played against Mumbai on this ground on Saturday night. It looked like the two teams played on different pitches, as MI scored 20-/5, while on the same wicket, GG were bundled out for 64. Expect the pitch to be conducive to both batters and spinners in this game.

DY Patil Stadium last WPL match

Gujarat Giants lost against Mumbai Indians by 143 runs in the previous game at this venue. A half-century from captain Harmanpreet Kaur powered MI to 207-5 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Gujarat managed only 64.

A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging 11 of them, while eight sixes were hit in the clash between GG and MI.

