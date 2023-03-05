UPW vs GG, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) will begin their Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023) campaign by taking on Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5, in the second game of the double header. The schedule of the competition is so tight that Gujarat Giants will be on the park again, less than 24 hours after their drubbing at the hands of Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2023 opener.

Gujarat had an utterly forgettable start to the tournament. After winning the toss and bowling first, they conceded 200-plus as Harmanpreet Kaur and Amelia Kerr went berserk. In reply, they got off to the worst possible start as skipper Beth Mooney limped off the field in the first over. Eventually, GG crumbled to 64 in 15.1 overs. It goes without saying that they need to lift themselves.

The Warriorz, meanwhile, would bank on skipper Alyssa Healy, all-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Deepti Sharma and star left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone to deliver the goods. The progress of India’s U-19 T20 World Cup stars Shweta Sehrawat and Parshavi Chopra will also be keenly followed.

Today's UPW vs GG toss result

Gujarat Giants have won the toss and have opted to bat. GG will be without Beth Mooney, who is yet to recover from injury. Speaking about the decision to bat, Sneh Rana said:

“We are going to bat first. It's a used pitch. We have discussed a lot of things, looking forward to this game”

GG have made three changes to their squad - Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham and Monica Patel have been replaced by Sophia Dunkley, Kim Garth and Sushma Verma.

UPW vs GG - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (c), Sushma Verma (wk), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi

Today's UPW vs GG pitch report

According to Kate Cross and Mel Jones, the surface has nice, green coverage of grass. Bowlers will have to hit the right areas because the pitch looks like a really good one for batting.

Today's UPW vs GG match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav

Gujarat Giants squad: Beth Mooney, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Dayalan Hemalatha, Hurley Gala, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth

UPW vs GG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Gayathri Venugopalan, Sanjay Kumar Singh

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

