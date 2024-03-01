UPW vs GG, WPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

With games coming thick and fast, UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to collide with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 8 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. The encounter will be hosted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1.

UPW will enter the game after a fabulous win in their last encounter against the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The Warriorz are currently fourth on the points table and will look to extend their winning run.

Gujarat, on the other hand, are yet to taste victory in the tournament. They have lost their opening two matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and MI, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

As the two teams gear up for the challenge, here's a look at their probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, live-streaming details and match prediction.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Details

Match: UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, Match 8, Women’s Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 1, 2024, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Pitch Report

The UPW vs GG match pitch report will be broadcast live on Sports18 and JioCinema before the toss. Typically, the wicket in Bengaluru helps the batters.

Even in the last game between Delhi and Bangalore, as many as 363 runs were scored. With short boundaries on either side of the ground, the margin of error for the bowlers diminishes significantly.

The team winning the toss will be expected to bowl first.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Weather Forecast

The weather in Bengaluru today is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 18 degrees Celsius. During the match hours, the temperature might hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Winds will be blowing from the east at 19 kilometers per hour, but there is no indication of rain across the entire day.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Probable XIs

UPW Women

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar and Gouhar Sultana.

GG Women

Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, D Hemalatha, Shabnim MD Shakil, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghana Singh

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Prediction

Kiran Navgire and Alyssa Healy were magnificent in their previous fixture

While the UP Warriorz appear to be the favorites due to their recent win and balanced squad, the Gujarat Giants should not be underestimated, especially considering their strong desire to win their first match.

The team that handles pressure better, executes their skills more effectively, and adapts to the conditions quicker is likely to emerge victorious.

This fixture might go down to the wire, but currently, UPW may have an advantage as they will be high on confidence from their stunning win over Mumbai.

UP Warriorz Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2

Live streaming: JioCinema

