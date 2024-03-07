UPW vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, March 7. UPW have had a mixed run so far in the tournament, with two wins and three losses from five games. MI have done better, winning three games and losing two.

After two consecutive wins, UP Warriorz went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, UPW conceded 198/3 as Smriti Mandhana hammered 80 off 50 and Ellyse Perry 58 off 37. In the chase, UP Warriorz were held to 175/8 as skipper Alyssa Healy scored 55 off 38, but the big knock was missing.

Mumbai Indians suffered a setback in their last match, going down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs. Batting first, DC put up 192/4 on the back of half-centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning. MI were held to 163/8 in the chase.

When UPW and MI met in the Bangalore leg, the former stunned the defending champions by seven wickets.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in WPL

UPW and MI have clashed four times in the Women’s Premier League, with both teams winning two games each. When the sides met in the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024, UP Warriorz chased down 162 against Mumbai Indians in comprehensive fashion.

Here’s a summary of UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 2

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL matches

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru in the first half of WPL 2024. Five bowlers claimed one wicket each as MI were held to 161/6. Kiran Navgire then clubbed 57 off 31 and added 94 for the first wicket with Healy (33 off 29) and UPW got home in 16.3 overs.

Here's a summary of the last three UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians matches in the Women’s Premier League:

UPW (163/3) beat MI (161/6) by 7 wickets, February 28, 2024

MI (182/4) beat UPW (110) by 72 runs, March 24, 2023

UPW (129/5) beat MI (127) by 5 wickets, March 18, 2023

