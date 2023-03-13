UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the latest match

Mumbai Indians cruised to their fourth consecutive win in WPL 2023 by beating the UP Warriorz on Sunday evening. It was the final match of the first half of the inaugural Women's Premier League season, and MI defeated UPW by eight wickets to maintain their 100 percent winning record.

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first. Healy continued her top form and notched up a half-century for the Lucknow-based franchise. She received fine support from Tahlia McGrath, who scored a fifty as well.

The other UPW batters could not impress much, but the team still finished with 159/6 in their 20 overs. Saika Ishaque was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians with figures of 3/33.

Chasing 164 for a victory, the Mumbai Indians got off to a great start thanks to Yastika Bhatia's 27-ball 42. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur then had an unbeaten 106-run partnership for the second wicket to help the Mumbai-based franchise win by eight wickets in 17.3 overs.

It was a memorable night for the MI team and their fans at the Brabourne Stadium. Some records were broken too in this contest. Here's a list of three records that went down during the first-ever meeting between the UP Warriorz and the Mumbai Indians.

#1 Saika Ishaque broke Adam Zampa and Lasith Malinga's record

Uncapped spinner Saika Ishaque has surprised everyone with her consistent performances for the Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023. She has played a key role in MI's success in the competition so far.

Ishaque is at the helm of the bowling charts in WPL 2023 with 12 wickets in four matches. Fans should note that Ishaque has set a new record for the highest wickets taken by a bowler in the first four matches of IPL or WPL.

Adam Zampa and Lasith Malinga jointly held the record for bagging 11 wickets each in their career's first four IPL matches. Ishaque has bettered their tally by scalping 12 wickets.

#2 Mumbai Indians achieve a unique record in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 is the first edition of the Women's Premier League. It is tough for any franchise to dominate other teams in a competition straightaway, but MI have managed to do so.

With the win against the UP Warriorz earlier tonight, Mumbai Indians have become the first WPL team to beat each of the other four sides in the competition. Before defeating UPW, MI recorded wins over Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Giants.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt broke Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath's record in WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur broke a record held by Alyssa Healy (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt set a new record for the highest third-wicket partnership in Women's Premier League matches. They added 106 runs for the third wicket against the UP Warriorz, breaking Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath's record.

Interestingly, Healy and McGrath had created the record in the same match, adding 82 runs for the third wicket in their team's innings. Prior to that, the record belonged to Delhi Capitals' Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues for their 60-run stand against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

