UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 10 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the UP Warriorz take on the Mumbai Indians Women at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants in their opening game of the competition but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Delhi Capitals Women. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their last game and beat them comprehensively.

Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma picked up four and three wickets respectively as it helped them knock over the RCB Women on 138. Skipper Alyssa Healy led the charge with the bat while slamming 96* off just 47 balls which helped them chase down the total in 13 overs. The Warriorz will be riding with confidence after a 10-wicket win and will look to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians Women, on the other hand, have been in sensational form in the inaugural edition of the WPL. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition, with wins in all three appearances. They beat the Delhi Capitals Women convincingly in their last outing.

Saika Ishaque and Issy Wong bowled brilliantly and picked up three wickets each as they knocked over the Capitals Women on 105. Yastika Bhatia (41) and Hayley Matthews (32) contributed as they chased down the total with five overs to spare.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Details:

Match: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 12th 2022, Sunday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium looks good for batting. The surface gets better for batting under lights and run-scoring becomes easier. The spinners may get some assistance from the surface but the pacers are expected to go on a journey.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to range between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Probable XIs

UP Warriorz

We will see the same XI to take the field that featured in their last game.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination for their clash on Sunday.

Probable XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum. Expect a cracking contest when both these sides meet on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians Women to win this contest.

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

