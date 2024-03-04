UPW vs RCB Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match

UP Warriorz (UPW) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match number 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 4. Both UPW and RCB have four points each after four games, with two wins and two losses.

After beginning WPL 2024 with two defeats, UP Warriorz have registered two wins in a row. In their last match, they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets. Bowling first, they held Gujarat to 142/5 as Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/20. Grace Harris then smashed 60* off 33 as UPW raced home to victory in 15.4 overs.

RCB went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets in their previous WPL 2024 fixture. Sent into bat, Bangalore could only put up 131/6 on the board, with Ellyse Perry contributing 44* off 38. Mumbai Indians did not have much trouble in the chase and got past the target in 15.1 overs as Amelia Kerr hammered 40* off 24 balls.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in WPL

UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore have met thrice in the Women’s Premier League, with RCB having a 2-1 lead. Bangalore defeated UP by two runs in a tight contest when the teams met for the first time in WPL 2024.

Here’s a summary of UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 1

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL matches

RCB batted first and posted 157/6 in match number two of WPL 2024, with Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana hitting fifties. Leggie Asha Sobhana then claimed 5/22, including three wickets in an over, as UPW stumbled from 126/3 and ended up on 155/7.

Here's a summary of the last three UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore matches in the Women’s Premier League:

RCB (157/6) beat UPW (155/7) by 2 runs, February 24, 2024

RCB (136/5) beat UPW (135) by 5 wickets, March 15, 2023

UPW (139/0) beat RCB (138) by 10 wickets, March 10, 2023

