UPW vs RCB Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets to register their maiden win in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday, March 15.

Bangalore, who came into the game on the back of five straight defeats, looked charged up throughout the match, which was reflected in the result.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana rotated her bowlers pretty well as they restricted the Warriorz to 135 runs. Ellyse Perry once again starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/16 in her four overs.

Sophie Devine was equally good with the new ball, while Asha Shobana dominated the middle overs with her leg spin.

RCB's top-order faltered once again with the team reeling at 60/4, staring at their sixth defeat of WPL 2023. But Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh stitched together a 60-run stand to steer the team home.

The win has kept the Royal Challengers in the hunt for a place in Eliminator. However, for that to happen, they will require a few results to go their way.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans.

#1 RCB register their first win of WPL 2023 after five straight defeats

Royal Challengers Bangalore were tipped as one of the title contenders ahead of the inaugural season of the competition. With the likes of Devine, Mandhana, Perry, Heather Knight, Richa, and Megan Schutt on the roaster, they were touted as one of the strongest on paper.

However, they failed to perform as a unit, which resulted in back-to-back defeats. With five straight losses, the Bangalore franchise had their backs against the wall ahead of the game.

They played out of their skins on Wednesday night to secure their maiden win of the season and keep them in the hunt for a top-three finish.

#2 Virat Kohli's pep-talk to the RCB girls

After five defeats on the trots, the morale of the entire squad was down. However, a pep-talk from Virat Kohli changed the atmosphere in the dressing room and was evident in the performance of the players.

Kohli, who recently landed in Mumbai to participate in the first ODI between India and Australia, took some time out to meet the RCB players and motivate them.

The session with the RCB legend worked magic for the franchise as they secured their first victory later in the night.

#3 Kanika Ahuja's match-winning knock

Kanika Ahuja's match-winning knock on Wednesday was the culmination of a few small innings leading up to the game. The 20-year-old from Patiala showcased her talent with brief cameos but hit a new high with her match-winning 46-run blitz.

RCB were down and out at 43/3 when she walked into bat in the seventh over. The next few overs belonged to Kanika, who dispatched everyone to the boundary to set the stage for RCB's victory. She struck eight fours and a six to stamp her authority at the highest level.

Bangalore skipper Mandhana spoke highly of the youngster, saying that Ahuja's abilities are unique in Indian cricket.

"Really excited to see her bat. She's a 360-degree player, which is not common in Indian cricket. We have more technical players. That's impressive, and the confidence she has is amazing," she stated.

Ahuja will surely hope to continue her form as the Royal Challengers look to win the remaining two games and keep them in the hunt for a top-three finish.

