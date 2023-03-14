UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 13th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see the UP Warriorz face the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women. Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be hosting this contest.

UP Warriorz have had a mixed season so far. They have played four games, winning two and losing as many games. They faced the Mumbai Indians Women in their last game and suffered a heavy loss.

Batting first, Alyssa Healy (58) and Tahlia McGrath (50) scored fifties as it helped the Warriorz post 159 on the board. The bowlers tried hard but managed to pick only two wickets as they failed to defend the total. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next game.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have played five games so far and are yet to win a single game. They lost to the Delhi Capitals Women in their previous outing.

After being asked to bat first, Ellyse Perry played a fighting knock and remained unbeaten on 67 to take her side to 150 at the end of their 20 overs. Asha Shobana bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets but they failed to hold their nerves in the end as the Capitals Women got across the line with two balls to spare. The RCB Women need to bring out their A-game on Wednesday to clinch their first win.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Details:

Match: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, Match 13, Women’s Premier League 2023

Date and Time: March 15th 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy is slow in nature. It is helping the spinners as we are heading into the business end of the tournament. The batters need to be patient early in their innings. The pacers also may get some lateral movement with the new ball.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Probable XIs

UP Warriorz

Expect Grace Harris to come into the side in place of Shabnim Ismail on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women

Expect Poonam Khemnar to replace Preeti Bose for their clash against the Warriorz.

Probable XI

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Match Prediction

The UP Warriorz have lost their previous fixture and will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Wednesday. They face the bruised Royal Challengers Women who have had a miserable season so far.

UP Warriorz looks a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: UP Warriorz to win this clash.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

