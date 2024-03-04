UPW vs RCB, WPL 2024: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight in Women's Premier League. It is the final game of WPL 2024's Bengaluru leg.

While Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to record a win in front of their home fans, the UP Warriorz will look forward to avenging their previous defeat against RCB.

The two teams clashed at this venue on February 24, where RCB won by two runs. Before RCB and UPW cross swords again in Bengaluru, here's a look at the pitch history of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

Teams batting second have been quite successful in Bengaluru. The UP Warriorz have won their last two matches while chasing a target. The captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first tonight.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from previous WPL matches played in Bengaluru this season:

WPL Matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 194/5 - Delhi Capitals Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants Women vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians Women vs. Delhi Capitals Women, 2024

Highest individual score: 75 - Alice Capsey (DC-W) vs. Mumbai Indians Women, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB-W) vs. UP Warriorz Women, 2024

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The UPW vs RCB pitch report will be broadcasted live on JioCinema and Sports18 before the toss takes place. Teams chasing a target have achieved more success than teams batting first, which is why the skippers may prefer to bowl first. The conditions should be decent for batting. 160-165 should be a good first-innings total.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20

Delhi Capitals defeated Gujarat Giants by 25 runs in the previous encounter hosted by Bengaluru. Meg Lanning's 55-run knock guided DC to 163/8. In reply, Gujarat scored 138/8, with Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen taking three wickets each for Delhi.

16 wickets fell in 40 overs of that match, while only one batter managed to score a half-century. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 163/8 (Meg Lanning 55, Meghna Singh 4/37) beat Gujarat Giants 138/8 (Ashleigh Gardner 40, Radha Yadav 3/20) by 25 runs.

