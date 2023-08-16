US Masters T10 League 2023: Full list of franchise owners and who they are 

US Masters T10 League 2023 will start on August 18 at the Central Broward Regional Park in Florida. Six teams, namely New York Warriors, New Jersey Triton's, Atlanta Riders, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, and Texas Chargers, will participate in the inaugural edition of this T10 tournament.

A new league named Major League Cricket took place in the United States of America last month. Six teams participated in that competition as well. Four of them, namely MI New York (Mumbai), Texas Super Kings (Chennai), Los Angeles Knight Riders (Kolkata) and Seattle Orcas (Delhi), had IPL team owners present in their ownership group.

The other teams also had well-known entrepreneurs as their owners. Anand Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan owned the San Francisco Unicorns, while Sanjay Govil bought the Washington Freedom team.

Ever since the US Masters T10 League 2023 squads were announced, featuring several legendary cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Harbhajan Singh, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Fidel Edwards, Yuvraj Singh, and others, fans have been curious to know about the team owners in this league.

MLB, NFL and NBA stars have acquired stakes in US Masters T10 League 2023 teams

Cricket is not the most popular sport in the United States, but it has the potential to become one of the most-followed sports in the USA. Hence, sports celebrities of America like NFL linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, Major League Baseball outfielder Mickey Moniak, and NBA star Maxi Kleber have invested in the league.

Kavyon Thibodeaux, who plays for New York Giants in NFL, has bought stakes in the New York Warriors squad. Some big names like Misbah-ul-Haq, Murali Vijay, Johan Botha, TM Dilshan, Munaf Patel, and Jerome Taylor will play for this team.

Maxi Kleber, who represents the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, has also invested in the league. He has bought stakes in Morrisville Unity, along with Los Angeles Angels star Mickey Moniak.

"There are obvious similarities between baseball and cricket and I love watching the game, especially the shortest form. I can’t wait for the action in Lauderhill to begin and to feel a different level of involvement as an investor in the Unity franchise," MLB player Mickey Moniak said.

Indian-origin businessmen Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh have also invested in the New York Warriors team. They are the co-owners of the team along with Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Suresh Raina's team in US Masters T10 League - California Knights are owned by RRB Dance Company founder Rajat Rocky Batta, Janak Patel, Rajesh Batta, Nimesh Desai, and Rohit Batta.

Complete list of team owners in US Masters T10 League

Here is the list of the owners of all six franchises in the US Masters T10 League:

California Knights - Janak Patel, Rajesh Batta, Nimesh Desai, Rohit Batta and Rajat Rocky Batta (RRB Dance Company founder).

New York Warriors - Preet Kamal, Gurmeet Singh and Kayvon Thibodeaux (NFL player).

Morrisville Unity - Maxi Kleber (NBA player) and Mickey Moniak (MLB player).

Texas Chargers - Paresh Patel, Hemal Doshi and Atman Raval.

Atlanta Riders - Bashundhara Group (Owners of Rangpur Riders BPL team).

New Jersey Triton's - Himanshu B Patel (Founder & CEO of Triton Electric Vehicles).