US Open Cricket 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The twelfth edition of the US Open Cricket tournament will be played at the Central Broward County Regional Park Cricket Stadium between December 15 and 20.

This edition of the league will see a total of eight teams organised in two groups of four teams each. US All Stars, Punjab Blues, SAMP Army and Somerset Cavaliers will feature in Group A. The teams in Group B are Atlanta Param Veers, Afghan Zwanan CC, 22 Yards Sultan CC and Brampton Pacers CC.

The top two teams from both groups will make it to the semis. The winners of the semi-finals will play the summit clash on December 20 at the same venue.

US Open Cricket 2020 Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 15, Tuesday

Brampton Pacers CC vs Afghan Zwanan CC at 9:30 PM

December 16, Wednesday

Atlanta Param Veers vs 22 Yards Sultan CC at 1:00 AM

Somerset Cavaliers CC vs SAMP Army at 4:30 AM

Atlanta Param Veers vs Brampton Pacers CC at 9:30 PM

December 17, Thursday

US All Stars vs Punjab Blues at 1:00 AM

22 Yards Sultan CC vs Afghan Zwanan CC at 4:30 AM

Punjab Blues vs SAMP Army at 9:30 PM

December 18, Friday

Somerset Cavaliers vs US All Stars at 1:00 AM

22 Yards Sultan CC vs Brampton Pacers CC at 4:30 AM

Somerset Cavaliers vs Punjab Blues at 9:30 PM

December 19, Saturday

US All Stars vs SAMP Army at 1:00 AM

Atlanta Param Veers vs Afghan Zwanan CC at 4:30 AM

Group A 1st vs Group B 2nd (Semi-Final 1) at 9:30 PM

December 20, Sunday

Group B 1st vs Group A 2nd (Semi-Final 2) at 1:00 AM

TBC vs TBC (Final) at 9:30 PM

US Open Cricket 2020 Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live action of US Open Cricket 2020 on MAQTV.com.

US Open Cricket 2020 Squads

22 Yards Sultan

Trevon Griffith, Ahad Malek(c), Asad Ali, Jatinder Singh, Dane Piedt, Christopher Barnwell, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Jessy Singh, Devendra Bishoo, Aaqib Sulheri, Sherfane Rutherford, Adnan Bajwa, Chadwick Walton, Anthony Bramble, Rikin Parikh, Ameeq Khan, Touqueer Abbasi, Charan Singh and Eraj Abidi.

US All Stars

Zishawn Qureshi(c), Zeeshan Ashraf, Ali Shafique, Jaskaran Malhotra, Rizwan Cheema, Ravinderpal Singh, Ali Khan, Liam Plunkett, Saad bin Zafar, Rajesh Sharma, Herlando Johnson, Honey Gori, Naseer Khan, Damien Rowe, Omari Williams, Abdullah Shah, Samih Saddiq, Abdullah Shaikh, Christopher Lamont and Sameer Khan.

Somerset Cavaliers

Syed Najaf Shah(c), Andre Russell, Chandrapual Hemraj, Sohaib Maqsood, Navin Stewart, Kennar Lewis, Shaun Findley, Ali Imran, Gudakesh Motie, Aaron Jones, Sami Aslam, Asad Ghous, Rusty Theron, Paul Gordon Wintz, Akshay Homraj, Syed Abdullah, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Ahmad, Krishmar Santokie and Muhammad Irfan.

SAMP Army: Abhiram Bolisetty, Aditya Gupta, Akul Gupta, Aryan Shah, Gaurav Khanna, Hitesh Patel, Kunal Sehgal, Nilesh Patil, Prit Patel, Rohan Phadke, Sanjay Stanley(c), Sarnam Patel, Owais Jeelani, Chandu Kasireddy, Akash Joshi, Mujtaba Tariq, Akshar Patel, Utkarsh Srivastava, Gautham Ravindran and Aryan Ghotkar.

Brampton Pacers CC

Jagjit Randhawa(c), Leonardo Julien, Waqas Butt, Asad Zaidi, Jagdeep Randhawa, Ranjeet Singh, Tejinder Dhaliwal, Sukhjinder Sangha, Junaid Siddiqui, Salman Nazar, Sukhdeep Brar, Ranveer Singh, Balkar Kainth, Dunae Nathaniel, Zikriya Sattar, Ricky Nayar, Dale Africa and Fuad Azadi

Atlanta Param Veers

Rayad Emrit(c), Chris Gayle, Param Patel, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Darpan Patel, Damien Ebanks, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Marquino Mindley, Kissoondath Magram, Garth Garvey, Steven Taylor, Delray Rawlins, Corey Anderson, Kesrick Williams, Evroy Dyer, Mark Parchment, Heer Patel and Ishmael Parchment.

Punjab Blues: Gary Bhullar, Harry Bhullar, Gurinder Saini, Iknoor Singh, Sachal Magon, Mohd Asif, Amitoze Singh, Nikhil Kanchan, Rranaq Sharma, Jay Singh, Tirth Patel, Aditya Joshi, Abhimanyu Rajp, Chetan Rajpoot, Masoom Patel, Derwin Christian, Sainikeathen Reddy, Saurabh Joshi, Zubair Ilyas and Vinay Chauhan.

Afghan Zwanan CC: Siva Kumar, Nawaz Khan, Harish Kakani, Ronsford Beaton, Assad Fudadin, Cody Chetty, Mario Rampersaud, Dominique Rikki, Gaurav Bajaj, Ryan Francis, Earl Henningham, Kirk Thomson, Zia Shahzad, Zaki Sultani, Akeem Dodson, Esa Kinarai, Sher Afzal, Taha Jamal, Shakaib Rehan Reahimi and Mohmmad Chowdhury.