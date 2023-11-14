California Golden Eagles and Chicago Patriots will be up against each other in Match No.4 of the US Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, November 14. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Eagles, led by Gajanand Singh, are currently placed fourth in the table with one point. Their opening match against Maryland Mavericks could not take place due to rain.

After being put in to bat first, the Eagles scored 97 for the loss of two wickets before rain played spoilsport. Rajdeep Darbar and skipper Gajanand scored 40 and 45, respectively, and looked in excellent rhythm with the bat.

The Patriots, led by Angelo Perera, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with a net run rate of -0.567. They lost to Phillies United by six wickets in their opening match of the tournament.

After being sent in to bat first, the Patriots scored 175 for the loss of nine wickets. Nitish Kumar scored a half-century. Thereafter, the United chased down the target with two overs to spare after Saad Ali’s 69.

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Match Details

Match: California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots, Match 4, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 14, 2023, Tuesday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has been an excellent one for the batters thus far and is expected to be the same in this game as well. The teams should field first after winning the toss, as the surface will remain the same throughout the 40 overs.

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Weather Report

There is a chance of light rain throughout the duration of the match. Hence, there could be interruptions and delays. Temperatures will be around 24 degrees Celsius.

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Probable Xl

California Golden Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Dexter Sween, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Steven Katwaroo, Sachin Seecharan, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Kesrick Williams, Sion Hackett

Chicago Patriots

Matthew Tromp, Joshua Tromp, Ali Sheikh, Angelo Perera (C), Carmi Le Roux, Gayan Fernando, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Shehan Jayasuriya, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mark Deyal

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Prediction

California Golden Eagles will go into the match as favorites, although not by a big margin. They have a strong batting lineup, which should be able to dominate the Patriots.

Prediction: California Golden Eagles to win the match.

California Golden Eagles vs Chicago Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode and JioTV

