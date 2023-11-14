US Premier League 2023, Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Carolina Eagles and New York Cowboys will cross swords in Match No.6 of the US Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, November 5. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Eagles are currently placed third in the table. Their opening match against the Maryland Mavericks had to be called off due to rain. But the Eagles can be proud of their performance in the abandoned game.

In 9.2 overs, they scored 97 for the loss of two wickets. Gajanand Singh raced his way to 45 off 29 balls with four fours and two sixes. Steven Katwaroo would want to make amends after bagging a duck.

The Cowboys, led by Jaladh Dua, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a poor net run rate of -3.400. They will go into the match after losing to NJ Titans by 17 runs in their opening match of the tournament.

After being put in to bat first in a rain-curtailed five-over match, the Titans put up a massive score of 72 for the loss of two wickets. The Cowboys could only manage 55 for four and fell way short of the target.

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys, Match 6, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, on Wednesday, 04:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has been a tough one for bowlers. Batters are likely to make hay with scores of around the 180-run mark expected. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain and delays are likely to take place. There will be cold breeze around with temperatures around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

Carolina Eagles

Gajanand Singh (C), Rajdeep Darbar (wk), Dexter Sween, Gauranshu Sharma, Yasir Mohammad, Steven Katwaroo, Sachin Seecharan, Shiva Sankar, Anderson Mahase, Kesrick Williams, Sion Hackett

New York Cowboys

Tajinder Singh, Milind Kumar, Christopher Barnwell, Obus Pienaar, Hammad Azam, Jonathan Foo, Jaladh Dua (C), Gaurav Grover, Gihan Senanayake, Sanchit Sandhu, Hassan Khan

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Prediction

Carolina Eagles will go into the match as favourites. The Cowboys will be low on confidence after losing their first match. They seem short on firepower compared to their opponent.

Prediction: Carolina Eagles to win the match.

Carolina Eagles vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV