Chicago Patriots and New York Cowboys will be up against each other in Match No.16 of the US Premier League 2023 on Saturday, November 18. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Patriots, led by Angelo Perera, are currently placed fourth in the table with three points and a net run rate of +0.494. They have some work to do as they have won only one out of four matches, losing two.

The Patriots will go into the game after losing to the Carolina Eagles in a thriller that went right down to the Super Over. With the race heating up for berths in the semis, the Patriots have to up their game.

The Cowboys, led by Jaladh Dua, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.488. A loss in their next game will knock them out of the competition.

They lost to the Phillies United by seven wickets in their previous match. After being put in to bat first, the Cowboys scored 148 for the loss of eight wickets. The United chased down the target with 25 balls to spare.

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys, Match 16, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, on Saturday, 08:30 p.m. IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has been a decent one for the batters. Teams need to score in the range of 170 to 180 to have a decent chance of winning. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

Playing conditions in Florida have not been pleasant over the last few days. There is again chance of heavy rain, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around 26 degree Celsius.

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

Chicago Patriots

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Joshua Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Sheikh, Mark Deyal, Gayan Fernando, Carmi le Roux, Akhilesh Bodugum.

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Prediction

Chicago Patriots missed out on winning their previous game by the barest of margins. They will fancy their chances against the Cowboys, who are yet to open their account.

Prediction: Chicago Patriots to win the match.

Chicago Patriots vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

