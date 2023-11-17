Maryland Mavericks and California Golden Eagles will face each other in Match No. 14 of the US Premier League 2023 on Friday, Nov. 17 (Nov. 18 in India). The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Mavericks are currently placed at the top of the table with five points and a net run rate of +3.000 thanks to wins in one out of four matches. Three of their matches did not produce any results due to rain.

They will go into the match after beating the NJ Titans by 15 runs (DLS) in their previous game. After scoring 147/4, they brought the Titans down to 43/3 in five overs when rain stopped play once and for all.

The Golden Eagles, on the other hand, are struggling at sixth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -2.194. They are yet to win a single match in the tournament and will be desperate to get on the board.

Their previous match against the New York Cowboys could not take place due to the indifferent weather conditions in Florida.

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Match Details

Match: Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles, Match 14, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 18, 2023, Saturday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has helped batters to a large extent. Scoring at around eight to nine runs an over hasn’t been tough for batters by any means. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain in Florida and it should not raise eyebrows if delays and interruptions take place. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s.

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Probable Xl

Maryland Mavericks

Abdul Ahad Malik (wk), Dwayne Smith, Neil Broom, Ravinderpal Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raymond Ramrattan, Shubham Ranjane, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Vineet Sinha, Phani Simhadri

California Golden Eagles

Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Hamza Tariq, Unmukt Chand (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kellon Carmichael, Dhruv Pawar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Dane Piedt, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban.

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Prediction

The Maryland Mavericks have much stronger units in both departments as compared to their opponents. Hence, the Mavericks should get the better of the Golden Eagles in their upcoming game.

Prediction: Maryland Mavericks to win the match.

Maryland Mavericks vs California Golden Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

