Maryland Mavericks and New York Cowboys are scheduled to face each other in Match No.18 of the US Premier League 2023 on Sunday, November 19. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Mavericks, led by Jasdeep Singh, are placed third in the table with five points and a net run rate of -0.045. They will go into the match after losing to the California Golden Eagles by six wickets on Saturday.

Batting first, the Mavericks scored 130 for the loss of eight wickets. The Golden Eagles chased down the target with 12 balls left in their innings. Saif Badar scored an unbeaten 48 to take his team past the finish line.

The Cowboys, led by Jaladh Dua, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.420. They need to win their last match to have any chance of going through to the semis.

They will go into the match after beating the Chicago Patriots by five wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Patriots scored 87 in 10 overs. The Cowboys chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys, Match 19, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, on Sunday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers do not have a lot of room for errors. Teams batting first need to get scores in the range of 160-170.

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

There is a chance of rain and it could lead to interruptions. Clouds will be around throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

Maryland Mavericks

Abdul Ahad Malik (wk), Dwayne Smith, Neil Broom, Ravinderpal Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Raymond Ramrattan, Shubham Ranjane, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Vineet Sinha, Phani Simhadri

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Prediction

Maryland Mavericks will go into the match as favourites. They have a slightly stronger bowling unit compared to the Cowboys. The Mavericks should win and secure their place in the semis.

Prediction: Maryland Mavericks to win the match.

Maryland Mavericks vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

