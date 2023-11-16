US Premier League 2023, New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming

New York Cowboys and California Golden Eagles will lock horns in the 10th match of the US Premier League 2023 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Thursday (November 16).

The New York Cowboys are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a loss against the NJ Titans in their season opener by 17 runs. Later, their second contest against the Carolina Eagles was abandoned due to rain, without a ball being bowled.

Batting first, the NJ Titans scored 72/2 against the Cowboys in a rain-curtailed five-over game. Mukhtar Ahmed (34) and Andries Gous (30) starred for the Titans and posted a challenging total on the board.

In response, the Cowboys' batters faltered badly as they could score only 55/4 in five overs, losing the game by 17 runs.

California Golden Eagles, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the standings with a similar fate. Their first contest against the Chicago Patriots resulted in a defeat by 34 runs through the DLS method. In their next game against the NJ Titans, rain interrupted play to abandon the game.

In their first encounter, the Patriots batted first and racked up 164/9 in 20 overs, thanks to keeper-batter Jahmar Hamilton's 58-run knock.

In reply, the Eagles crumbled under pressure at 63/5 in 11.4 overs before rain stopped play and eventually resulted in the Patriots winning the game by 34 runs through the DLS method.

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Match Details

Match: New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles, Match 10, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 16, 2023, Thursday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Pitch Report

The surface provides good assistance for batters right from the initial overs of the game. However, bowlers are expected to have their fair share in the middle overs. The average first innings score is 170 on this pitch.

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Weather Report

Weather is expected to be gloomy as per the forecast. Temperatures will hover around 21 degrees Celsius with winds flowing at 32 km per hour. We might anticipate a rain-curtailed game.

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Probable Xl

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

California Golden Eagles

Saif Badar, Abhimanyu Lamba, Raymon Reifer, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Unmukt Chand (c), Tej Patel, Ryan Scott-l, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Junaid Siddique

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Women Prediction

California Golden Eagles, led by Unmukt Chand, are a better-experienced side comparatively. We can anticipate the Eagles to come out on top against the Cowboys in the upcoming US Premier League 2023 contest.

Prediction: California Golden Eagles to win this game.

New York Cowboys vs California Golden Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website, Jio TV