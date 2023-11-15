NJ Titans and California Golden Eagles will cross swords in Match No. 7 of the US Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The Titans, led by Harmeet Singh, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.400. They started their campaign after beating the New York Cowboys by 17 runs.

After being put in to bat first, the Titans scored 72 for the loss of two wickets in a rain-curtailed five-over match in Florida. Thereafter, they restricted their opponents to 55 for the loss of four wickets.

The Eagles, led by Unmukt Chand, on the other hand, are placed sixth in the table with a net run rate of -2.194. They lost to Chicago Patriots by 34 runs (DLS) in a rain-affected match in Florida.

After being put in to bat first, the Patriots scored 164 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The Eagles were at 63 for five in 11.4 overs when rain interrupted proceedings once and for all.

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Match Details

Match: NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles, Match 7, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, on Wednesday, 08:30pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has been an excellent one for batting. Scores of around the 160-run mark have been normal. Bowlers would not have much room for error. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Weather Report

There is again a chance of rain on Wednesday, which could again bring the DLS par score into play. Temperatures will be around 26 degrees Celsius with clouds all around.

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Probable Xl

NJ Titans

Aaron Jones, Junaid Siddiqui, Mukhtar Ahmed, Nauman Anwar, Rehman Dar, Harmeet Singh (C), Dilpreet Bajwa, Andries Gous (wk), Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Harish Kakani.

California Golden Eagles

Smit Patel, Saif Badar, Hamza Tariq, Unmukt Chand (C), Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kellon Carmichael, Dhruv Pawar, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Dane Piedt, Gaurav Kumar, Mario Lobban.

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Prediction

Both NJ Titans and California Golden Eagles did not get off to the best of starts in their campaign. Losing their opening game, they will be looking to register their first win. The chasing team may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

NJ Titans vs California Golden Eagles Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV