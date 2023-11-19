US Premier League 2023, NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

NJ Titans and Chicago Patriots are scheduled to face each other in Match No. 18 of the US Premier League 2023 on Sunday, November 19. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Titans, led by Harmeet Singh, are already through to the semis. They are placed on top of the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.980 thanks to wins in three out of five matches in the tournament.

They will go into the game after beating Phillies United by 53 runs. After asking the United to chase down 177, they bowled their opposition out for 123. Mohammad Mohsin picked up three wickets for the Titans.

The Patriots, led by Angelo Perera, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with three points and a net run rate of +0.243, having won only one out of five matches in the tournament.

They lost to the New York Cowboys by five wickets in their previous match. After batting first, the Patriots scored 87 for five in 10 overs in a rain-curtailed match. The Cowboys chased down the target with five balls to spare.

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Match Details

Match: NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots, Match 20, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 20, 2023, on Monday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida is an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss. Scores in the range of 160 and 170 are needed to be on the safer side.

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain, which is not good news for the players and their teams at the business end of the tournament. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Probable Xl

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad

Chicago Patriots

Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Joshua Tromp, Nitish Kumar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera (c), Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Sheikh, Mark Deyal, Gayan Fernando, Carmi le Roux, Akhilesh Bodugum.

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Prediction

NJ Titans have upped their game as the tournament has progressed. They should be able to finish the league stage on top of the table.

Prediction: NJ Titans to win the match.

NJ Titans vs Chicago Patriots Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

