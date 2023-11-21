US Premier League 2023, NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

NJ Titans and New York Cowboys will lock horns in the final of the US Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, November 21. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, will host the contest.

The Cowboys, led by Jaladh Dua, have made a stupendous turnaround in the competition. From once languishing at the bottom of the table, they now find themselves one win short of claiming the title.

They defeated the California Golden Eagles by three runs in the semi-final. After being put in to bat first, the Cowboys scored 156 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, they restricted their opponents to 153 for six.

The Titans, on the other hand, have had an excellent campaign thus far. They finished second in the points table in the league stage with seven points and a net run rate of +1.231, thanks to wins in three out of six games.

They beat the Phillies United by nine wickets in their previous match. Andries Gous and Mukhtar Ahmed scored 52 and 46 respectively as the Titans finished with 116 for one in their run-chase.

Head-to-head

NJ Titans - 1 | New York Cowboys – 0 | N/R – 0

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Match Details

Match: NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys, Final, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, on Tuesday, 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has only got better for batting as the tournament has progressed. Scores in the range of 170 and 180 are needed for teams to be on the safe side.

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain on the final day, which could lead to delays and bring the DLS into play. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Probable Xl

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad.

New York Cowboys

Jaladh Dua (c, wk), Hammad Azam, Gihan Senanayake, Milind Kumar, Chris Barnwell, Jonathan Foo, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Obus Pienaar, Sanchit Sandhu, Gaurav Grover, Hassan Khan

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Prediction

NJ Titans will go into the match as favorites. Given the form their batters are in, they should be able to get the better of the Cowboys in the upcoming match.

Prediction: NJ Titans to win the match.

NJ Titans vs New York Cowboys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

