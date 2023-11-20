US Premier League 2023, NJ Titans vs Phillies United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

NJ Titans and Phillies United will lock horns in the second semi-final of the US Premier League 2023 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida, on Monday.

The Titans, captained by Harmeet Singh, finished the league stage in second position with seven points and a net run rate of +1.231. They will head into today's match on the back of a six-wicket loss to the Chicago Patriots.

The United, on the other hand, finished third in the standings with six points and a net run rate of -0.135. They are currently in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

Head-to-head

NJ Titans - 1 | Phillies United – 0 | N/R – 0

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Match Details

Match: NJ Titans vs Phillies United, 2nd semi-final, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 21, 2023, on Tuesday, 02:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Pitch Report

The pitch in Florida has become better for batting. Bowlers haven’t had a lot of joy bowling on the surface. Another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards.

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain, which could lead to interruptions. Cloud cover will be there throughout the game. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark.

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Probable Xl

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad.

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk).

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Prediction

Both teams are equally balanced and it’s tough to differentiate between them. But the Titans will start as the favorites as they have the psychological advantage, having beaten the United in the league stage.

Prediction: NJ Titans to win the match.

NJ Titans vs Phillies United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

