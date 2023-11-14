Phillies United and Maryland Mavericks will lock horns in Match No. 5 of the US Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The United, led by Rahkeem Cornwall, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.567. They beat the Chicago Patriots by six wickets in their first match of the ongoing season.

After opting to field first, the United restricted the Patriots to 175/9 in 20 overs. Thereafter, Saad Ali scored 69 runs as the United chased down the stiff target with two overs to spare.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the table with one point. Their opening match against the Carolina Eagles could not be completed due to inclement weather in Florida.

After electing to field first, the Mavericks had their fair share of struggles. The Eagles raced their way to scoring 97/2 in 10 overs. Jessy Singh and Shubham Ranjane picked up one wicket apiece.

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Match Details

Match: Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks, Match 5, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 15, 2023, Wednesday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida is expected to be good for batting. Teams should score around the 180-run mark to be on the safer side, while the bowlers won’t have much room for error. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Weather Report

The weather conditions don’t look promising for the day. There is a chance of rain throughout the duration of the game. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Probable Xl

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk)

Maryland Mavericks

Jessy Singh (C), Nosthush Kenjige, Dwayne Smith, Shubham Ranjane, Abdulahad Malek (wk), Vineet Sinha, Ravinderpal Singh, Neil Broom, Raymond Ramrattan, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Phani Simhadri

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Prediction

Phillies United will go into the match as favorites. They have a much stronger batting lineup, which should be able to get the better of the Mavericks. The Mavericks lack firepower and are likely to struggle.

Prediction: Phillies United to win the match.

Phillies United vs Maryland Mavericks Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV