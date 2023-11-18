US Premier League 2023, Phillies United vs NJ Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Phillies United and NJ Titans will be facing each other in Match No.17 of the US Premier League 2023 on Sunday, Nov. 19 ( Nov. 18 in United States). The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida will host the contest.

The United, led by Rahkeem Cornwall, are currently placed on top of the table. They have six points and a net run rate of +1.324 thanks to wins in two out of four matches in the tournament thus far.

They will go into the match after beating the New York Cowboys by seven wickets. After being sent in to bat, the Cowboys scored 148 for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, the United chased down the target with 25 balls left in their innings.

The Titans, on the other hand, are second in the table with five points and a net run rate of +2.440. They have a great chance of going to the top, displacing the United, if they win their upcoming match.

They defeated the Carolina Eagles by 44 runs in their previous match. Batting first, the Titans scored 209 for the loss of two wickets. Thereafter, they restricted the Eagles to 165 for nine.

Phillies United vs NJ Titans Match Details

Match: Phillies United vs NJ Titans, Match 17, US Premier League 2023

Date and Time: November 19, 2023, Sunday, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

iUnited vs NJ Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Florida has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams need to score around the 170-run mark to have any chance of winning. Moreover, the captain should field first after winning the toss.

Phillies United vs NJ Titans Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain in Florida which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 26-degree Celsius mark throughout the match.

Phillies United vs NJ Titans Probable Xl

Phillies United

Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Dominique Rikhi, Saad Ali, Aakarshit Gomel, Adil Bhatti, Sunny Patel, Kwame Pattinson Jr, Chintan Patel, Justin Diil, Calvin Savage, Rizwan Mazhar (wk)

NJ Titans

Andries Gous (wk), Ian Dev Singh, Mukhtar Ahmed, Trevon Griffith, Javon Searles, Harmeet Singh-II (c), Harish Kakani, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin, Nauman Anwar, Zia Ul Haq Muhammad

Phillies United vs NJ Titans Prediction

Phillies United have arguably been the standout team of the US Premier League thus far. They should be able to get the better of the Titans, although the task would not be easy.

Prediction: Phillies United to win the match.

Phillies United vs NJ Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: Fancode, Jio TV

