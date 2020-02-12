Donald Trump to inaugurate Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

New Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project, a 1.10 lakh capacity new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, is all set to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump on his visit to India on February 24 and 25.

A 53,000 capacity Motera stadium was demolished to be replaced by a double-capacity stadium, which will be the world's largest cricket stadium. As quoted by The Wire, Trump stated that he has been promised a crowd of five to seven million people in attendance watching him make way from the airport to the ground.

The estimated amount of the stadium is $100 million and will be able to host events related to a variety of sports including football, hockey, basketball, kabaddi, boxing, lawn tennis, athletic track, squash, billiards, badminton, and swimming. As per reports, the first match is likely to be played in April or May of this year.

US President Donald Trump on his upcoming visit to India & his event at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium: I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions & millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium) pic.twitter.com/73AVHExdIh — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

“He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people… I’m not going to feel so good… There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad).”

“And you know (it) is the largest stadium in the world. He’s (Modi) building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world.”