First look of the Motera Cricket Stadium revealed

Glimpse of Motera Cricket Stadium

The Motera Cricket Stadium, with a seating capacity of 1,10,000 spectators, will open its doors in March 2020 and be known as the largest cricket stadium in the world. Built after the old Sardar Patel Stadium, which had a seating capacity of 53,000, the stadium in Ahmedabad will host a world road safety game in March, which will be played by retired players. Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the constructor, laid the foundation stone in January 2017 and Rs 700 crore has been estimated as the cost of the expansion.

The stadium has been designed by Populus, the architecture firm that designed Australia’s Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is currently the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of 1,00,024.

It was earlier reported that the Gujarat Cricket Association has brought both red and black soil to prepare three kinds of pitches on the ground. The report had also said that the stadium will have excellent ‘sub-surface’ drainage facilities that will help dry out the outfield within 30 minutes.

Until now, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata was the largest cricket stadium in India with a seating capacity of around 68,000 spectators. The tag will soon belong to Motera.