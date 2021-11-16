USA One Day National Championship South vs Mid-Atlantic: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The South and Mid-Atlantic will lock horns in the fifth match of the USA Men’s National Championship at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Tuesday.

The South suffered a loss in their opening USA Men’s National Championship encounter against West Blue. Bowling first, the South restricted West Blue to 242 in their 50 overs. Although South started the chase positively, West Blue fought hard and kept picking wickets at regular intervals and it went down to the wire.

Needing four runs off the final over, Ayan Desai of West Blue defended it successfully to hand his side a crucial victory. The South will now be looking to bounce back against Mid-Atlantic in their next fixture.

Mid-Atlantic, meanwhile, suffered a loss against USA U19 in their first USA Men’s National Championship game. After electing to bowl first, Mid-Atlantic knocked over USA U19 side for 259. But the Mid-Atlantic batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out for 223 in the 45th over. The Mid-Atlantic will be eager to get off the mark in the USA Men’s National Championship today.

South vs Mid-Atlantic Match Details:

Match: South vs Mid-Atlantic, Match 5, USA Men’s National Championship

Date and Time: November 16th 2021, Tuesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas, USA

South vs Mid-Atlantic Pitch Report

The pitch at Minute Maid Park is a balanced one where the batters can play their strokes freely once set. The pacers from both sides will get some extra zip off the surface with the new ball.

South vs Mid-Atlantic Weather Forecast

The temperature in Houston on Tuesday will hover between 21 to 27 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

South vs Mid-Atlantic Probable XIs

South

Evroy Dyer and Steven Taylor starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each. While Taylor, who opened the batting, scored 71, Aaron Jones managed 51. But the other batters failed to contribute as they fell short by a solitary run while chasing 243.

Probable XI

Steven Taylor, Sagar Patel, Rishi Bhardwaj, Aaron Jones, Hanchand Hamilton, Zain Sayed, Kumar Duvvarapu, Evroy Dyer, Amila Aponso, Matthew Comerie

Mid-Atlantic

Jasdeep Singh and Rasesh Behera picked up three wickets apiece to restrict USA U19 side to 259. Milin Kumar scored 76, but lacked support from the other end as they were knocked over on 223, losing the game by 36 runs.

Probable XI

Abhayjt Khangura, Ryan Scott, Milind Kumar, Gauranshu Sharma, Raj Bhavsar, Raymond Ramrattan, Hiren Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Dane Piedt, Stephen Wiig, Rasesh Behera

South vs Mid-Atlantic Match Prediction

Both sides are coming into today's game on the back of losses in their opening games. Moreover, both teams failed to adapt to the conditions as they couldn’t chase down the totals put by their respective oppositions.

But the South look strong on paper, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: South to win this encounter

South vs Mid-Atlantic Live Streaming

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket USA’s YouTube Channel and FanCode

