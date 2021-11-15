USA One Day National Championship West Red v South West: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

West Red and South West will begin their campaigns in the USA National Championship by squaring off in their tournament opener on Monday.

Fans will be excited for this game, as former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will feature for the South West. Meanwhile, USA international Saurabh Netravalkar will lead West Red. As the group winner will directly qualify for the final, no team would like to drop points, so we could have a close contest in our hands.

West Red vs South West Match Details

Match: West Red v South West, USA Men's National Championship.

Date and Time: November 15th, 2021, Monday; 9:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ground 2, MLC National Cricket Center at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texas.

West Red vs South West Pitch Report

It will be the first game on this surface, and the pitch will be expected to be fresh. While it looks sporting enough to help both batters and bowlers, the team winning the toss might bowl first to make most use of the surface.

West Red vs South West Weather Forecast

It is expected to be a clear day, and the chances of precipitation is only 10%. The temperature is expected to range between 18 to 27 degrees Celsius, but the humidity might stay on the higher side at 61%.

West Red vs South West Probable XIs

West Red

The experienced Saurabh Netravalkar will lead West Red in this tournament. Meanwhile, players like Narsingh Deonarine, Shehan Jayasuriya and Hammad Azam will form the team's core.

Probable XI:

Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Hammad Azam, Harmeet Singh, Mohit Natraj, Narsingh Deonarine, Neeraj Goel, Pranay Suri, Saideep Ganesh, Saqib Saleem, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sid Matani.

South West

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will lead South West in the competition. He will have the support of some talented players, such as Ahmed Butt and Willem Ludick to support him.

Probable XI

Corey Anderson (C), Ahmed Butt, Ali Samad, Hamza Bangash, Hamza Khalid, Karthik Gattepalli, Laksh Parikh, Notush Kenjige, Sujith Gowda, Sushant Modani, Willem Ludick.

West Red vs South West Match Prediction

Corey Anderson's presence makes South West favourites even before the game has begun. However, West Red also have some international experience in the form of Saurabh Netravalkar and Shehan Jayasuriya. While South West will look to unleash some young and talented players, West Red have experience in their ranks.

Prediction: West Red are expected to win this game.

