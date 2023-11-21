USA Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 tour of Trinidad 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

USA Under-19 will travel to Trinidad to play a tri-series against West Indies Under-19 and Trinidad & Tobago Under-23. The five-match 50-overs series will start on Tuesday, November 21. West Indies and Trinidad & Tobago will play a three-match series before the start of the series between 16-20 November. The matches will be played at the National Cricket Center and the Queen’s Park Oval.

Rishi Ramesh has been appointed the captain of the USA Under-19 team. He led South West Zone Under-19 to the trophy in the Men's U19 National Championship 2023. The 18-year-old all-rounder won the batter of the tournament award and overall MVP awards. Arya Garg, who won the bowler of the tournament award in the tournament, is also a part of the USA’s squad. Former Pakistan all-rounder Asif Mujtaba has been appointed the coach of the team.

Trinidad & Tobago Under-23 have announced an experienced squad for the series. Several players who played in the CWI Rising Stars U19 Championship 2023 have been selected to play.

Justin Manick, who made his first-class debut in March this year, has also been picked in the squad. Sion Hackett, who made his youth ODI debut in the Under-19 World Cup 2021 for West Indies is also a part of the team.

Stepan Pascal will lead the West Indies Under-19 team. He was also the skipper of the team that toured Sri Lanka this year. The 15-member squad consists of several players who were a part of the previous series against Sri Lanka.

This series holds a lot of importance for the West Indies and the USA. They will participate in the Under-19 World Cup that will take place in Sri Lanka in January and February next year.

USA Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 tour of Trinidad 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, 21 November

Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 vs USA Under-19, National Cricket Center

Thursday, 23 November

West Indies Under-19 vs USA Under-19, Queen’s Park Oval

Saturday, 25 November

West Indies Under-19 vs USA Under-19, Queen’s Park Oval

Monday, 27 November

Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 vs USA Under-19, National Cricket Center

Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Trinidad and Tobago Under-23 vs USA Under-19, National Cricket Center

USA Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 Tour of Trinidad 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The matches of this series will neither be streamed nor telecasted in India.

USA Under-19 and West Indies Under-19 Tour of Trinidad 2023: Full Squads

USA Under-19

Rishi Ramesh (c), Utkarsh Srivastava (vc), Aarin Nadkarni, Amogh Arepally, Arjun Mahesh, Arya Garg, Aryan Satheesh, Aaryan Batra, Ateendra Subramanian, Bhavya Mehta, Khush Bhalala, Parth Patel, Prannav Chettipalayam, Siddarth Kappa, Manav Nayak, Rayaan Bhagani, Rishi Pandey, Aryaman Suri

West Indies Under-19

Stephan Pascal (c), Jewel Andrew, Mavendra Dindyal, Joshua Dorne, Nathan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Reon Edwards, Deshawn James, Divonie Joseph, Zishan Motara, Tamarie Redwood, Nathan Sealy, Raneico Smith, Steven Wedderburn, Adrian Weir

Trinidad and Tobago Under-23

Amrit Dass, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Andrew Rambaran, Jacen Agard, Justin Jagessar, Justin Manick, Kyle Ramdoo, Sameer Ali, Sion Hackett, Tariq Mohammed, Aadian Racha, Mbeki Joseph, Nicholas Ali, Olando James