USA vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match - June 2, 2024

The United States of America (USA) lock horns with Canada (CAN) in the first Group A match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 2. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will be the host venue.

USA are coming off a historic 2-1 T20I series victory against Bangladesh. They will be eager to build on this success and begin their World Cup campaign with a win over their oldest rivals.

Meanwhile, Canada last faced the USA in a T20I series in April 2024, losing the five-match series 4-0. They will be determined to bounce back from that setback and start their campaign strongly.

Both teams are making their debut in the T20 World Cup 2024 and are set to put up a tough fight against the other in Dallas. On that note, here are the three differential picks you could opt for in the upcoming USA vs CAN Dream11 match.

#3 Ali Khan (USA) - 7.0 credits

Ali Khan of USA (Credits: Snapgrab Youtube / USA Cricket)

USA’s Ali Khan, a medium-pace bowler originally from Pakistan, has shown the ability to bowl crucial overs and secure vital wickets. In eight T20Is, he has claimed nine wickets, including two against Canada.

Ali Khan was the top wicket-taker for the USA in the most recent series against Bangladesh. He took four wickets for 74 runs in two matches, including a three-wicket haul.

#2 Saad Bin Zafar (CAN) - 7.0 credits

Saad Bin Zafar of Canada (Credits: X / T20WorldCup)

Saad Bin Zafar is a slow left-arm orthodox bowling all-rounder from Canada. He has played 38 T20Is, picking up 43 wickets and scoring 272 runs at a strike rate of 133.99.

During Canada's recent tour in the USA, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker, claiming five wickets in four innings while maintaining economical bowling figures.

#1 Shadley van Schalkwyk (USA) - 7.0 credits

Shadley van Schalkwyk of USA (Credits: X / MLCricket)

Shadley van Schalkwyk is an effective bowling all-rounder from the USA He has been in good form recently, chipping in eight wickets and scoring 55 runs in his last six T20Is.

Shadley scored 36 runs and picked up six wickets in his last four games against Canada. He will look forward to performing similarly in the upcoming game.

