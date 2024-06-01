USA vs CAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before United States vs Canada 2024 T20 World Cup match

Co-hosts United States will take on Canada in the first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The Group A match will begin at 6:00 AM IST (June 2) and 7:30 PM local time (June 1). This will be the first T20 World Cup for both teams. Thus, they will have plenty to look forward to.

While the US qualified by virtue of being co-hosts, Canada secured their berth by winning the Americas Qualifier. Amazingly, these two sides actually clashed in a three-day match in 1844 in New York, long before the first Test match between Australia and England in 1877. So, there is some history between the two teams.

The US vs Canada clash will be the first T20I to be played at Grand Prairie Stadium. However, rain and thunderstorms could play spoilsport in the contest. If the match happens, former Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson could be seen representing the US. There is also Harmeet Singh, who was once considered a future India prospect.

United States vs Canada head-to-head record in T20s

The United States and Canada have met seven times in the T20I format, with the US winning four matches and Canada two. One game between the two sides ended in a tie, with the USA winning the Super Over.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played: 7

Matches won by United States: 4

Matches won by Canada: 2

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

United States vs Canada head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Both the United States and Canada will play in the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time and will thus be keen to make an impact.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by United States: N/A

Matches won by Canada: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

Last 5 United States vs Canada T20I matches

The United States hammered Canada 4-0 in a T20I series played in Prairie View in April 2024. Before that, the two sides featured in a tied match in Coolidge in 2021, which was also won by the US in the Super Over.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between the United States and Canada

USA (169/6) beat Canada (168/5) by 4 wickets, Apr 13, 2024

USA (159/6) beat Canada (145/6) by 14 runs, Apr 12, 2024

USA (230/3) beat Canada (199) by 31 runs, Apr 9, 2024

USA (133-4) beat Canada (132) by 6 wickets, Apr 7, 2024

USA (142/8) tied with Canada (142/5), Nov 10, 2021 - (US won Super Over)

