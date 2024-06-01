USA vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Home team USA will start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Canada tonight in Dallas. The match will begin at 7.30pm local time on June 1 in Dallas, but in India, the match will start at 6.00 am IST on June 2.

USA generated a buzz in the T20I world before the mega event. The United States first crushed Canada in a bilateral series, followed by a historic series victory against Bangladesh.

The American side will be keen to start the mega event on a winning note. Before the tournament begins, here's a short preview of the opening game.

USA vs Canada, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: USA vs Canada, Match 1, 2024 T20 World Cup

Trending

Date and Time: June 2, 6.00am IST (June 1, 7.30pm local time)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

USA vs Canada probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c and wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Shreyas Movva (wk), Pargat Singh, Junaid Siddiqui, Nicholas Rasheed Kirton, Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Dilon Heyliger, Rishiv Joshi and Jeremy Gordon.

USA vs Canada pitch report

A fresh pitch will likely be on offer for the opening encounter of this mega event. Generally, the pitch has helped the batters and slower bowlers in Dallas. Expect an exciting contest between the bat and the ball tonight.

USA vs Canada weather forecast

The skies will be clear during the match hours in Dallas tonight. The temperature will be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be approximately stay around 75%.

USA vs Canada live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

USA and Canada: Willow TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback