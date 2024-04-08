USA vs Canada, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

USA will square off against Canada in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

The first game saw Canada bat first and post 132 on the board. The top-order failed to provide potent contributions, as skipper Saad Zafar (29) and Nicolas Kirton (27) propelled the visitors to a respectable total. Nosthush Kenjige scalped three wickets, while Saurabh Netravalkar and Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up two wickets each for the hosts.

In response, Steven Taylor (22) stitched together a 47-run stand with Monak Patel to provide a good start to the USA team. Thereafter, the impressive performances of Monank Patel (50) and Andries Gous (50) helped them to secure a clinical six-wicket victory. Dillon Heyliger picked up two wickets for the Canada team.

It will be interesting to see if Canada can pose a serious challenge to the USA and level the series.

USA vs Canada Match Details:

Match: USA vs Canada, 2nd T20I, Canada tour of USA 2024

Date and Time: April 10, 2024, Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

USA vs Canada Head-to-Head

The first game of the series was only the fourth occasion when both teams met in a T20I encounter. With their impactful performance, USA leveled the head-to-head record at 2-2 and will look to continue the momentum.

Total matches played: 4

USA won: 2

Canada won: 2

USA vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch was on the slower side in the last game and is expected to behave the same way in this game as well. Any total over 150 might prove to be a winning total on this pitch, while the spinners could pick the most wickets.

USA vs Canada Weather Forecast

According to weather predictions, thunderstorms are predicted on Tuesday in Houston, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 25 degrees Celsius. Further, the humidity is expected to be over 70 percent.

USA vs Canada Probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Gajanand Singh, Milind Kumar, Monank Patel (c&wk), Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Nosthush Kenjige.

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Pargat Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, and Udhaya Bhagwan.

USA vs Canada Match Prediction

The USA team prevailed over the Canada team in a dominating fashion, that too without veteran all-rounder Corey Anderson. They have an experienced bowling attack, with composed batters in their line-up. Expect the hosts to continue their winning streak.

Prediction: USA to win this contest

USA vs Canada Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: USA Cricket’s YouTube channel

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!