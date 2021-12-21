USA vs Ireland 1st T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland are set to tour the USA for a two-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series scheduled to be held from December 22-30. All games will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

This will be the first time any full member of the ICC will be touring the USA for a series. The USA have prepared well for the series with a lot of players getting vital match practice at the USA Men’s National Championship.

Monank Patel has been handed the responsibility of leading the side. The likes of Rusty Theron, Ali Khan, Xavier Marshall have plenty of experience under their belt and will be eager to make a mark in the upcoming series against Ireland.

The Irish side will be led by Andrew Balbirnie. This will be their first assignment since the T20 World Cup 2021.

It was a disappointing showing from the team at the World Cup as they failed to qualify for the Super 12s. The Irish team will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming series against USA. They have plenty of experienced players on their side which will come in handy while facing the USA.

USA vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: USA vs Ireland, 1st T20I, USA vs Ireland T20I series

Date and Time: December 23rd 2021, Thursday, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

USA vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

USA vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Lauderhill, Florida are expected to range between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

USA vs Ireland Probable XIs

USA

Monank Patel will be leading the side. The hosts have promising players on their side who will be eager to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Probable XI

Gajanand Singh, Xavier Marshall, Aaron Jones, Vatsal Vaghela, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel (c), Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Ali Khan, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel

Ireland

After a disappointing outing at the T20 World Cup 2021, the Irish side will be eager to change their fortunes with a win over the USA in the upcoming limited-overs series. Andrew Balbirnie will be looking to lead the side by example.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Shane Getkate, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White

USA vs Ireland Match Prediction

This will be the first time the USA will be hosting a full member for a series and they will be eager to show their mettle against Ireland.

The visitors have plenty of experienced players who could make a difference in this match. Ireland are thus expected to start the T20I series with a win.

Prediction: Ireland to win this encounter.

USA vs Ireland live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

