USA vs Ireland, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

USA take on Ireland in the second of the three-match ODI series. The two teams are set to resume their battle at Central Broward Regional Park, as the first match was canceled following a COVID-scare in the bio-security bubble.

The Irish side managed to win the second T20I to level the two-match T20I series having faced an upset in the first T20I. Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling were impressive in the T20I series and Irish fans will be hoping keenly that they fire in the ODI series as well.

Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher and Mark Adair fired with the ball in hand in the T20I series and they will hope to replicate the same in the ODIs as well. The US side managed to surprise the entire cricketing fraternity, having upset the Irish side in the first T20I.

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh were impressive with the bat and will be hoping to carry the same form into the ODI series. Nisarg Patel, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravallar were the wreckers in chief with the ball in hand and will be hoping to recreate a similar performance in the ODIs.

While USA are an upcoming team, the Irish side have much more international experience in their dugout. The USA side will have nothing to lose when the two sides take the field on 28th December.

United States of America vs Ireland Match Details

Match: USA vs Ireland, ODI 2 of 3

Date & Time: 28th December 2021, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park, Florida

United States of America vs Ireland Pitch Report

The surface at Central Broward Regional Park is expected to suit the batters. The ball is expected to come onto the bat nicely, which means they can play their shots freely. The bowlers need to bowl tight lines and lengths to keep the scoring rate under control.

United States of America vs Ireland Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of the matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day’s play.

United States of America vs Ireland Probable XIs

USA

Monank Patel (c & wk), Ryan Scott, Xavier Marshall, Ritwik Behera, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie ©, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (wk), William McClintock, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin

United States of America vs Ireland Match Prediction

Ireland are a much more experienced team and are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. USA are an emerging side and have shown what they are capable of in the first T20I.

United States of America vs Ireland TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar