USA vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second match of the T20I series between USA and Ireland will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Friday. USA lead the two-match series 1-0.

The first game of the series was a high-scoring one. After electing to bat first, the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh then put together a stellar 110-run stand before a late surge from Marty Kain helped them post 188 -6 on the board. Barry McCarthy of Ireland starred with the ball, picking up four wickets.

In response, Ireland got off to a very good start, scoring 56 runs in the powerplay. However, they lost wickets at regular intervals despite Lorcan Tucker scoring a fifty.

He remained unbeaten on 57, but lacked support from the other end as USA eventually won by 26 runs. The hosts will now look to carry forward their winning momentum in this game. Meanwhile, Ireland will need to be at their absolute best to avoid a series whitewash.

USA vs Ireland Match Details

Match: USA vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, USA vs Ireland T20I series.

Date and Time: December 24th 2021, Friday; 05:30 AM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

USA vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

USA vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both teams on matchday. The temperature in Lauderhill, Florida is expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius on Friday.

USA vs Ireland Probable XIs

USA

Fifties from Sushant Modani (50) and Gajanand Singh (65), and a cameo from Marty Kain (39 off 15 balls) helped USA post 188 runs on the board. Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan and Nisarg Patel then picked up two wickets apice to help their team defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Monank Patel (c & wk), Ryan Scott, Xavier Marshall, Ritwik Behera, Sushant Modani, Gajanand Singh, Marty Kain, Nisarg Patel, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad, Ali Khan.

Ireland

Barry McCarthy starred with the ball, picking up four wickets in the first T20I. Lorcan Tucker looked good for his 57, but lacked support from the other end as Ireland managed only 162 in pursuit of 189 set by USA.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Shane Getkate, Neil Rock (wk), William McClintock, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White.

USA vs Ireland Match Prediction

The hosts were brilliant in the first game of the T20I series, and will look to clean sweep the series with a win in the second game. Ireland will need to be on their toes to avoid a series whitewash.

USA have the winning momentum behind them, so expect them to clean sweep the T20I series.

Prediction: USA to win this game.

USA vs Ireland live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Ali Khan to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far