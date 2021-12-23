USA vs Ireland T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast, and live streaming details

The USA and Ireland will lock horns in the two-match T20I series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Thursday.

The United States of America have played a total of 14 T20Is so far, winning seven and losing five encounters. One contest ended without a result and the other one ended in a tie. Monank Patel will lead the side in the two-match T20I series.

Hard-hitting batter Steven Taylor is the leading run-scorer for the team with 335 runs at an average of 37.22. On the bowling front, Nisar Patel leads the wickets charts with 12 scalps at an average of 12.58.

Ireland have played 112 T20Is so far and have won 46 matches, losing 57 encounters, while two games ended as a tie. Paul Stirling is their leading run-scorer in this format with 2570 runs. George Dockrell is leading the wickets charts with 76 scalps.

Head-to-head record: USA vs Ireland in T20Is

This will be the US and Ireland's first clash in international cricket.

USA vs Ireland T20I Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: December 23

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 12:30 AM

2nd T20I: December 24

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, 5:30 AM

USA vs Ireland T20I Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Fan Code app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the USA vs Ireland T20I series:

India: Fan Code

USA: Willow TV and Sky Sports Cricket

USA vs Ireland T20I Series 2021 Squads

USA

Monank Patel (c/wk), Karima Gore, Aaron Jones, Marty Kain, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron, Vatsal Vaghela

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, William McClintock, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Edited by Prem Deshpande