USA vs PAK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before United States of America vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup match

United States of America will take on Pakistan in match number 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. The Group A clash will begin at 9:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, who was reinstated as captain after he quit the post and Shaheen Afridi took over. Nothing surprising about it, though, as Pakistan cricket has a history of unpredictability on and off the field. And they can never be written off. The 2022 T20 World Cup is a perfect example as Pakistan came back from the brink of elimination to finish runners-up.

The United States began their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a thumping seven-wicket win over Canada in the tournament opener in Dallas. Bowling first, USA conceded 194-5, but Aaron Jones (94* off 40) and Andries Gous (65 off 46) combined to lift their side to victory.

United States of America vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

United States and Pakistan have never clashed in international cricket so far. USA will be keen to build on their gains against Canada, while Pakistan will look for a solid start.

United States of America vs Pakistan head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

United States and Pakistan will be taking on each other for the first time in the Men's T20 World Cup. While USA will be playing their second match of the tournament, Pakistan will be playing their first.

What is USA's record in T20I cricket?

United States of America have featured in 29 T20I matches so far, winning 17 and losing 10. One match ended in a tie, while one game produced no result. Their first T20I match was against UAE in Dubai in March 2019, a game which produced no result due to rain.

Before the T20 World Cup, USA stunned Bangladesh 2-1 in a three-match series at home. The hosts won the first match by five wickets as USA chased down 154, with Harmeet Singh hammering 33* off 13 balls. In the next match, they registered a six-run win. Ali Khan claimed 3-25 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 138, chasing a target of 145.

