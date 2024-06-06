USA vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Pakistan will start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against home team USA tonight in Dallas. It is the second game of the tournament for the USA, who defeated Canada to open their account in the points table.

Not many fans expect the USA to beat Pakistan tonight, but the American team has been in top form and will have the home advantage. Plus, Pakistan could not perform as per expectations in the recent T20Is against New Zealand, Ireland and England.

Pakistan will be the favorites to win tonight, but the USA can give them a scare. Before the big game commences, here's a preview of this 2024 T20 World Cup contest.

Trending

USA vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: USA vs Pakistan, Match 11, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Date and time: June 6, 10.30am Local Time (9pm IST)

USA vs Pakistan probable XIs

USA

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c and wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schwalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan.

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf.

USA vs Pakistan pitch report

Dallas proved to be a batting paradise during the game between the USA and Canada. However, last night, Nepal and Netherlands struggled to touch the 120-run mark on this ground. Fans should watch the pre-match pitch report segment closely to get a good idea about the wicket.

USA vs Pakistan weather forecast

A sunny morning is expected in Dallas for this Group A match. The chances of precipitation are close to 2%. The temperature will remain below 30 degrees Celsius, while the wind speed will be 5 km/h.

USA vs Pakistan live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: PTV and Ten Sports (TV), Myco and Tamasha (Live streaming)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback