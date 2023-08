Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association is all set to unveil the inaugural edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, which will begin on Wednesday, August 30.

The tournament will run until September 16 and will see a total of 33 matches being played. All matches of the inaugural edition will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The first edition of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League will feature six franchise teams representing different cities of the state, This includes Varanasi, Meerut, Noida, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Kanpur. The league has been organized to showcase the rich cricketing talent from the most populous state of the country.

As per the schedule, the Uttar Pradesh T20 League will be played in a double round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Kanpur Superstars vs Noida Super Kings - August 30, 7:30 PM

Match 2: Gorakhpur Lions vs Lucknow Falcons - August 31, 3:30 PM

Match 3: Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks - August 31, 7:30 PM

Match 4: Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks - September 1, 3:30 PM

Match 5: Gorakhpur Lions vs Noida Super Kings - September 1, 7:30 PM

Match 6: Lucknow Falcons vs Noida Super Kings - September 2, 3:30 PM

Match 7: Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras - September 2, 7:30 PM

Match 8: Meerut Mavericks vs Gorakhpur Lions - September 3, 3:30 PM

Match 9: Kanpur Superstars vs Lucknow Falcons - September 3, 7:30 PM

Match 10: Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars - September 4, 3:30 PM

Match 11: Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons - September 4, 7:30 PM

Match 12: Noida Super Kings vs Meerut Mavericks - September 5, 3:30 PM

Match 13: Kashi Rudras vs Gorakhpur Lions - September 5, 7:30 PM

Match 14: Noida Super Kings vs Kashi Rudras - September 6, 3:30 PM

Match 15: Lucknow Falcons vs Meerut Mavericks - September 6, 7:30 PM

Match 16: Noida Super Kings vs Kanpur Superstars - September 7, 3:30 PM

Match 17: Lucknow Falcons vs Gorakhpur Lions - September 7, 7:30 PM

Match 18: Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks - September 8, 3:30 PM

Match 19: Noida Superkings vs Gorakhpur Lions - September 8, 7:30 PM

Match 20: Meerut Mavericks vs Kashi Rudras - September 9, 3:30 PM

Match 21: Lucknow Falcons vs Kanpur Superstars - September 9, 7:30 PM

Match 22: Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons - September 10, 3:30 PM

Match 23: Gorakhpur Lions vs Meerut Mavericks - September 10, 7:30 PM

Match 24: Kashi Rudras vs Kanpur Superstars - September 11, 3:30 PM

Match 25: Meerut Mavericks vs Noida Super Kings - September 11, 7:30 PM

Match 26: Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras - September 12, 3:30 PM

Match 27: Kanpur Superstars vs Gorakhpur Lions - September 12, 7:30 PM

Match 28: Gorakhpur Lions vs Kashi Rudras - September 13, 3:30 PM

Match 29: Meerut Mavericks vs Lucknow Falcons - September 13, 7:30 PM

Match 30: Kashi Rudras vs Noida Super Kings - September 14, 7:30 PM

Match 31: Semi-final 1 - September 15, 3:30 PM

Match 32: Semi-final 2 - September 15, 7:30 PM

Match 33: Final - September 16, 7:30 AM

Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2023 will be available on the JioCinema & Fancode app and website in India.

The league will not be live televised on any TV channel in India.

Full Squads

Gorakhpur Lions

Dhruv Chand Jurel, Mohsin Khan, Sameer Choudhary, Shivam Sharma, Abhishek Goswami, Siddharth Yadav, Yashovardhan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Karan Chaudhary, Ankit Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar, Rishabh Bansal, Divyansh Chaturvedi, Kaartikaya Singh, Abdul Rehman, Anshuman Pandey, Ankit Rathi, Rishav Rai, Vivek Kumar, Puneet Gupta.

Kanpur Superstars

Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajput, Sameer Rizvi, Aaqib Khan, Jashmer Dhankar, Ansh Yadav, Adarsh Singh, Rahul Rajpal, Shanu Saini, Prashant Chaudhary, Vineet Panwar, Pranjal Saini, Kushagra Sharma, Vivek, Ajay Kumar, Rishabh Rajput, Shivam Saraswat, Kartikeya Yadav, Vishal Pandey, Shubh Khanna.

Kashi Rudras

Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Prince Yadav, Shiva Singh, Atal Behari Rai, Boby Yadav, Akshay Dubey, Priyanshu Pandey, Aranav Baliyan, Ankur Malik, Kirtivardhan Upadhyay, Siddharth Chaudhary, Deepanshu Yadav, Siddharth Mishra, Rajat Singhwal, Kamil Khan, Abhishek Yadav, Sachin Singh Bishem, Mirza Shahbaz, Ajay Singh.

Lucknow Falcons

Priyam Garg, Yash Dayal, Anjaneya Suryavanshi, Aaradhaya Yadav, Kartikeya Jaiswal, Harsh Tyagi, Kritagya Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Nadeem, Shaurya Singh, Vishal Gaur, Mukesh Kumar, Sawan Singh, Vineet Dubey, Mohd. Amaan, Satya Prakash, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Pradeep Yadav, Vikrant Chaudhary, Shubhang Raj.

Meerut Mavericks

Rinku Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Divyansh Joshi, Madhav Kaushik, Kunal Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Purnank Tyagi, Shoaib Siddiqui, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Uvaish Ahmed, Rituraj Sharma, Akshay Sain, Yogendra Doyla, Abhinav Tiwari, Parth Jain, Jamshed Alam, Rohit Rajpal, Rajeev Chaturvedi, Kuldeep Kumar, Yuvraj Yadav.

Noida Super Kings

Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Samarth Singh, Almas Shaukat, Prashant Veer, Aditya Sharma, Naman Tiwari, Kunal Tyagi, Arjun Bharadwaj, Kishan, Shiven Malhotra, Shantanu, Osho Mohan, Chaitanya Prashar, Mohd Javed, Manish Solanki, Rohit Dwivedi, Nilotpalendu Pratap, Tarun Pawadia.