Uttarakhand Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

As the state-level T20 competitions begin to spring up across India, the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand is set to unveil its inaugural edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League. The league will commence on June 22 and will conclude on June 30, which will see the clash of two well-deserved finalists.

During this period, a total of 18 matches will be played between 6 competing teams. They include Dehradun Dabangs, Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers, Nainital Ninjas, Tehri Titans, Haridwar Heroes, and Pithoragarh Champs. All matches of the UPL 2023 edition will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

Each side will play against each other just once in the tournament and the top four teams at the end of all the league stage games will progress to the semi-finals.

Uttarakhand Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, June 22

Dehradun Dabangs vs Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers - 3:30 PM

Nainital Ninjas vs Tehri Titans - 7:30 PM

Friday, June 23

Haridwar Heroes vs Pithoragarh Champs - 3:30 PM

Dehradun Dabangs vs Nainital Ninjas - 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 24

Tehri Titans vs Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers - 3:30 PM

Haridwar Heroes vs Dehradun Dabangs - 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 25

Pithoragarh Champs vs Nainital Ninjas - 3:30 PM

Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers vs Haridwar Heroes - 7:30 PM

Monday, June 26

Dehradun Dabangs vs Tehri Titans - 9:00 AM

Nainital Ninjas vs Haridwar Heroes - 3:30 PM

Pithoragarh Champs vs Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Tehri Titans vs Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers - 3:30 PM

Dehradun Dabangs vs Pithoragarh Champs - 7:30 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers vs Nainital Ninjas - 3:30 PM

Pithoragarh Champs vs Tehri Titans - 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 29

Semi-final 1 - 3:30 PM

Semi-final 2 - 7:30 PM

Friday, June 30

Uttarakhand Premier League 2023 final - 7:30 PM

Uttarakhand Premier League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Live streaming of Uttarakhand Premier League 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website. The live telecast of this league will not be available on any TV channel.

Uttarakhand Premier League: Full Squads

Dehradun Dabangs

Kunal Chandela, Nikhil Pundir, Sagar Rawat, Sayyam Arora, Ajay Negi, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Manish Gaur, Pankaj Kandari, Prabhakar Nainwal, Vijay Sharma, Ashutosh Bahuguna, Girish Rauturi, Kamlesh Joshi, Sunny Rana, Yogesh Rawat, Yuvraj Chaudhary

Haridwar Heroes

Gurman Singh Dhillon, Ishagra Jagoori, Kamal Singh, Mukesh Gupta, Prajjwal Rawat, Aditya Semwal, Aryan Sharma, Gaurav Negi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Shivam Siroha, Sanjeet Sajwan, Abhay Negi, Abhishek Rawat, Ankit Manori, Himanshu Bisht, Nikhil Kohli, Spash Joshi

Nainital Ninjas

Akash Madhwal, Arush Melkhani, Manas Mehra, Shashank Krishnamurti, Vijay Bora, Aryan Chadhary, Ayush Devrani, Deepesh Nailwal, Divyam Rawat, Vanshraj Chauhan, Amol Bhartwal, Pratik Pandey, Saurabh Rawat, Devendra Bora, Naveen Rana, Vinay S Bagari

Pithoragarh Champs

Rajan Kumar, Nitesh Joshi, Sameer Rai, Shaswat Rawat, Sunny Kashyap, Tanush Gusain, Vijay Jethi, Rohit Danu, Shubham Bisht, Vinay Kumar, Shivam Khurana, Abhishekh Gusain, Abhishekh Raturi, Aditya Sethi, Jeevan Mehta, Mohammed Asim, Satyam Baliyan

Tehri Titans

Aditya Tare, Aayush Chamola, Harsh Rana, Piyush Joshi, Sumit Juyal, Utsav Roy, Vishal Dangwal, Harjeet Singh, Karn Kaushal, Shiva Soni, Vishal Rawat, Akhil Rawat, Vaibhav Bhatt, Yashvardhan, Aadarsh Yadav, Prashant Bhati, Prashant Chauhan

Udhamsingh Nagar Tigers

Avneesh Sudha, Neeraj Rathour, Parikshit Garkoti, Shantanu Saini, Suyash Rawat, Anmol Shah, Ayush Lohani, Gaurav Joshi, Sunil Bisht, Rohit Tomar, Agrim Tiwari, Dev Chaddha, Dhanraj Sharma, Jaskaran Singh, Pradeep Devli, Ravinder Negi, Vishal Kashyap

