UVA T20 Premier League 2020: Wellawaya Vipers, Unilions Mahiyangayana pick up dominating wins on Day 1

The UVA T20 Premier League played host to two matches which produced contrasting results on the opening day.

While the Vipers chased down 204 to win, the Mahiyangayana scaled a below-par 77-run target to pick up a victory.

UVA T20 Premier League Results

The opening day of the Sri Lankan UVA T20 Premier League played host to two contrasting games of cricket, with the Wellawaya Vipers and the Unilions Mahiyangayana picking up wins to get their campaigns off to a bright start.

While the opening game between the Monaragala Hornets and Vipers saw the latter chase down a 204-run target in just 18.3 overs to pick up a commanding win, the Mahiyangayana unit bowled out the Badulla Sea Eagles for just 76, before scaling the target in just 6.1 overs.

Here are the full results from Day 1 of the UVA T20 Premier League.

Match 1

Wellawaya Vipers 205/7 from 18.3 overs (Lahiru Madwantha 67*, Chathura Manaranga 63, Imesh Udayanga 3/51) beat Monaragala Hornets 203/6 from 20 overs (Pradeep Witharana 86*, Sriyaan Wileratne 48*, Amila Thushara 3/32) by three wickets.

Hornets captain Kasun Senanayaka won the toss and opted to bat first under conditions that were certain to favour the batting side. Despite losing the openers cheaply, a composed effort from Sriyaan Wileratne (48, 33b, 5x4, 3x6) took the Hornets to 102/3 from 14 overs with the slog overs to come.

From then on, it was a Pradeep Witharana show as the batter took the bowlers apart from the get go, with three sixes off the first four balls he faced. From the last three overs, the Hornets scored a total of 66 runs, with Witharana accouting for 57 of those runs.

And, despite mark Nawanjaya removing Sandun Dushmantha in the third ball of the innings, the duo of Chathura Manaranga and Adithya Siriwardhana went on the aggressive and accumulated 69 runs from the first five overs.

After an 84-run stand, Siriwardhana was removed on the first ball of the 9th over, but Manaranga continue the assault and brought up his fifty off 37 balls in the 13th over. With five overs left in the game, the Vipers needed to get 47 runs with Lahiru Maduwanth unbeaten on a 21-ball 24.

17 runs off the 16th over and 15 runs from the 18th over eased the pressure on the chasing team as the Vipers needed just 11 runs to win from 12 balls with Maduwantha, who was on a 33-ball 55 on strike.

Two sixes sandwiched by a dot ball sealed the deal for the Vipers in the end, as the Hornets were left lamenting the poor line and length they bowled throughout there opening encounter of the UVA T20 Premier League.

UVA T20 Premier League Day 1 Match 2

Unilions Mahiyangayana 77/2 from 6.1 overs (Kavidu Gunurathne 42*, Hasanjith Munaveera 23, Navindu Imalka 1/24) beat Badulla Sea Eagles 76 from 14.1 overs (Shehan Ranathunga 17, Malinda Lokunettige 3/10, Sonal Elwalge 3/21) by eight wickets.

Apart from winning the toss, nothing went right on the day for the Badulla Sea Eagles on the opening day of the UVA T20 Premier League as they were undone by a fine bowling performance from the Unilions Mahiyangayana unit. There wasn't much to speak of the batting display from the Eagles as only five of the 11 batters, including two tailenders got to double digits.

Sonal Elwalge and Malinda Lokunettige were the wreckers-in-chiefs, while Ganuka Herath picked up 2/4 from his four overs that derailed the Eagles' effort with the bat.

The Mahiyangayana batsmen made short work of the chase as a 16-ball 42 from Kavidu Gunurathne and a 10-ball 23 run cameo from Hasanjith Munaveera helped their side chase down the 78-run target in just 6.1 overs.

UVA T20 Premier League schedule for Day 2

Match 3: Mahiyanganaya Unilions v Wellawaya Vipers

Match 4: Monaragala Hornets v Badulla Sea Eagles.

