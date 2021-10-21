Valletta Cup 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings & live-streaming details

The Valletta Cup enters its second season with the 2021 edition and will commence on October 21st in Malta.

Bulgaria, Gibraltar, Malta, and Switzerland are the four teams competing in the event. The tournament will see these four teams play in a round-robin format, with each team facing the other once. The T20 Cup features teams with a good mix of talented and experienced players.

The top two teams in the standings will face off in the final, while the other two teams will feature in a third-place match. Eight matches will be contested over four days with the final scheduled for October 24th.

All matches will be played at Marsa Sports Club in Marsa.

Valletta Cup 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

Thursday, October 21

Malta vs Gibraltar, 5:30 PM

Friday, October 22

Gibraltar vs Switzerland, 1:30 PM

Bulgaria vs Switzerland, 5:30 PM

Saturday, October 23

Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 11:30 AM

Malta vs Switzerland, 3:00 PM

Malta vs Bulgaria, 6:30 PM

Sunday, October 24

3rd Place Match, 1:30 PM

Final, 5:30 PM

Valletta Cup 2021: Live Streaming Details

All matches in the competition are expected to be live-streamed on CricHeroes' YouTube Channel.

Valletta Cup 2021: Squads

Bulgaria

Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Atagul Ahmadhel, Jacob Albin, Sulaiman Ali, Rohan Bhavesh Patel, Kevin D'Souza, Aravinda De Silva, Akshay Harikumar, Saim Hussain, Ivaylo Katzarski, Ahsan Khan, Omar Rassol, Bakhtiar Tahiri

Gibraltar

Balaji Pai, Nikhil Advani, Louis Bruce, Luke Collado, Richard Cunningham, Chris Delany, Kieron Ferrary, James Fitzgerald, Charles Harrison, Patrick Hatchman, Joseph Marples, Kenroy Nestor, Morgan Peters, Philip Raikes, Andrew Reyes, Dave Robeson, Joe Wilson

Switzerland

Noorkhan Ahmadi, Aidan Andrews, Stefan Franklin, Nicolas Henderson, Asad Mahmood, Osama Mahmood, Anser Mehmood, Ali Nayyer, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Ul Haque, Arjun Vinod, Ashwin Vinod

Malta

Gopal Chaturvedi, Michael Goonetilleke, Niraj Khanna, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Stanislaus, Zeeshan Khan, Amar Sharma, Bikram Arora, Haroon Mughal, Thilan Perera, Varun Prasath, Heinrich Gericke, Sam Aquilina, Ashok Bishnoi, Bilal Muhammad, Justin Shaju, Waseem Abbas

