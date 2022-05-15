Valletta Cup 2022, 3rd Place Play-Off, Czech Republic vs Hungary: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third-place play-off of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees Czech Republic square off against Hungary. The Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa will play host to this encounter.

Both the Czech Republic and Hungary had faced each other in their last match of the Valletta Cup. It was a close-fought contest and the Czech Republic side managed to hold their nerves to get across the line. After electing to bat first, the Hungarian side finished their innings on 169 for the loss of seven wickets.

The Czech Republic batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the penultimate over and win the game by seven wickets.

They will be riding high with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. The Hungarian side needs to be at its absolute best to challenge the Czech Republic on Sunday in the Valletta Cup.

Czech Republic vs Hungary Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Hungary, Third-Place Play-Off, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date: May 15th, 2022, Sunday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Czech Republic vs Hungary Pitch Report

The pitch for the Valletta Cup at the Marsa Sports Club looks a belter of a track. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. They often go the distance on missing their mark as the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings.

Czech Republic vs Hungary Weather Forecast

The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Czech Republic vs Hungary Probable XIs

Czech Republic

Smit Patel starred with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side restrict the Hungarian side to 169. Fifties from Arun Ashokan (50*) and Sudesh Wickramasekara (63) helped them chase down the total in the 19th over.

Probable XI

Sabawoon Davizi, Dylan Steyn, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Sazib Bhuiyan, Ritik Tomar, Divyendra Singh (wk), Naveed Ahmed, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Smit Patel

Hungary

Stan Ahuja scored 61 but lacked support from the other end as they ended their innings on 169/7. The bowlers could only manage to pick up three wickets as the Czech Republic chased down the total comfortably.

Probable XI

Khaibar Deldar, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi, Stan Ahuja (wk), Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Farasat, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas, Gabor Torok, Bhavani Prasad Adapaka

Czech Republic vs Hungary Match Prediction

Both Czech Republic and Hungary faced-off in their very last match of the Valletta Cup and the Czech side completed a convincing victory. They will be looking to repeat their performance whereas the Hungarian side will look to avenge their loss.

Czech Republic looks strong on paper and one can expect them to come out on top on Sunday.

Prediction: Czech Republic to win this encounter.

Czech Republic vs Hungary telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Akshay Saraswat