Valletta Cup 2022, Match 14, Gibraltar vs Romania: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Match 14 of the Valletta Cup 2022 sees Gibraltar lock horns against Romania at the Marsa Sports Cricket Club in Marsa. Gibraltar beat Bulgaria in their previous fixture. It was a high-scoring affair and the Bulgarian side managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, the Gibraltar openers stepped up and contributed heavily as they posted 213 on the board without losing a single wicket. The bowlers then backed up their batters and picked up six wickets in total as they restricted the Bulgarian side to 192 to win the game by 21 runs.

Romania, on the other hand, beat Bulgaria in their last game. A good all-round performance saw them defeat their opposition comprehensively. They will look to keep performing in a similar fashion.

After being asked to bowl first, the Romanian bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Bulgarian side to 131. They picked up seven wickets in the process. Ramesh Satheesan led the charge with the bat as his 86 helped his side get across the line in the 13th over.

Gibraltar vs Romania Match Details

Match: Gibraltar vs Romania, Match 14, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Gibraltar vs Romania Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Gibraltar vs Romania Weather Forecast

The temperature in Marsa is expected to range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Gibraltar vs Romania Probable XIs

Gibraltar

Avanish Pai and Lous Bruce remained unbeaten on 86 and 99 as they posted a mammoth 213 on the board. Pai and Samarth Bodha picked up two wickets each to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Avanish Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Matthew Whelan, Nikhil Advani, Joseph Marples (wk), Samarth Bodha, Richard Cunningham, Kieron Ferrary

Romania

The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Ijaz Hussain finished with two scalps as they restricted the Bulgarian side to 131 in their 20 overs. Ramesh Satheesan remained unbeaten on 86 off 43 balls, helping his side get across the line in the 13th over.

Probable XI

Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Ijaz Hussain, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Vasu Saini, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Gaurav Mishra, Cosmin Zavoiu, Raj Kumar, Marian Gherasim

Gibraltar vs Romania Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous fixtures. Both are evenly matched sides. Fans can expect a cracking contest when they face off on Saturday as they will come out hard against each other.

Gibraltar has a good balance to their side and fans can expect them to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Gibraltar to win this encounter

Gibraltar vs Romania telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

