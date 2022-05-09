Valletta Cup 2022, Match 2, Hungary vs Malta: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Hungary will square off against Malta in the second game of the Valletta Cup 2022. The Marsa Sports Club in Marsa will host this exciting host.

Hungary last featured in the 2019 edition of the Valletta Cup, where they finished as runners-up to Czech Republic.

Abhijeet Ahuja has been handed the responsibility of leading the Hungarian side this time. They have got some exciting players in their ranks and will look to kickstart the competition on a positive note.

Malta, meanwhile, will play their opening game against Gibraltar before taking on Hungary later in the day. They are the defending champions and will be looking to be at their best as they pursue their second consecutive title.

Bikram Arora will lead Malta in the upcoming Valletta Cup. He will look to lead the side by example over the next few days.

Hungary vs Malta Match Details:

Match: Hungary vs Malta, Match 2, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 10th 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Hungary vs Malta Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club is a decent surface to bat on. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Hungary vs Malta Weather Forecast

The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Hungary vs Malta Probable XIs

Hungary

Probable XI

Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Bhavani Adapaka, Abhishek Ahuja, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Khaibar Deldar, Ali Farasat, Mark Fontaine, Abishek Kheterpal, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Zahir Mohammed, Sandeep Mohandas

Malta

Probable XI

Bikram Arora (c), Waseem Abbas, Imran Ameer, Gopal Chaturvedi, Basil George, Heinrich Gericke (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Kalki Kumar, Jitesh Patel, Amar Sharma

Hungary vs Malta Match Prediction

Hungary will face Malta in their opening match of the Valletta Cup 2022 while for Malta, it will be their second game of the competition.

A good contest between the bat and the ball can be expected when the two sides face off. However, Malta have a good balance to their side and should be able to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Malta to win this encounter.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Bikram Arora to score 30 or more runs? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee