Valletta Cup 2022, Match 5, Gibraltar vs Czech Republic: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

Gibraltar will square off against Czech Republic in the fifth match of the Valletta Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The Marsa Sports Club in Marsa will host this exciting encounter.

Gibraltar haven’t had the best of the starts to this edition of the Valletta Cup. They lost to Malta in their opening game and failed to bounce back as they suffered a loss against Hungary in their next game.

The Gibraltar batters struggled a bit after being put in to bat as they only managed to score 137 in their 20 overs. The bowlers tried hard and picked up six wickets but failed to defend the total. They have to be on their toes to register their first win of the competition.

Meanwhile. Czech Republic will be playing their opening game of the competition on Wednesday. They last featured in the 2019 edition of the Valletta Cup. Czech Republic beat Hungary XI in the final to lift the title. They will be looking to repeat their performance in the ongoing edition of the Valletta Cup. Arun Ashokan will lead side.

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Match Details

Match: Gibraltar vs Czech Republic, Match 5, Valletta Cup, 2022

Date and Time: May 11, 2022, Wednesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Weather Forecast

The temperature in Malta is expected to hover between 13 to 21 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Probable XIs

Gibraltar

Kieron Ferrary and Andrew Reyes top-scored with 24 each as Gibraltar scored 137 in their 20 overs. Samarth Bodha picked up three wickets but they failed to create further inroads as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Probable XI

Balaji Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Kieron Ferrary, Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nestor, Matthew Whelan, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Joseph Marples (wk), Nikhil Advani

Czech Republic

This will be Czech Republic’s first game of the Valletta Cup 2022 and they will look to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

Probable XI

Arun Ashokan (c), Naveed Ahmed, Sazib Bhuiyan, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Sabawoon Davizi, Smit Patel, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Satyajit Sengupta, Divyendra Singh (wk), Dylan Steyn, Ritik Tomar

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic Match Prediction

Gibraltar have failed to win a single game in the competition so far. They will be looking to turn the tables around when they face Czech Republic, who will be playing their first game of the Valletta Cup 2022 on Wednesday.

Gibraltar looks strong on paper when compared to Czech Republic and fans can expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Gibraltar to win this encounter

Gibraltar vs Czech Republic telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar